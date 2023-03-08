Noise, speed and plastic were the top discussion points when the St. Mary’s commissioners held an joint meeting Tuesday with U.S. Navy officials at the Frank Knox building on Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
The morning meeting began with a proposed Air Installation Compatible Use Zones, or AICUZ, disclosure statement for resident leases.
A handout stated the program was “established in 1978 to raise local government awareness of the impacts of residential growth in areas exposed to aircraft noise and risk of crash. AICUZ also defines Accident Potential Zones (APZs) I and II, Clear Zones and Noise Contours to ensure compatible land use."
Alec Young, the base's community planning liaison officer, told the commissioners that its APZ Zone II noise contour — which is about 65 decibels (normal conversation is about 60 decibels while a vacuum cleaner can reach 70 decibels) — extends beyond the baseline and into other parts of St. Mary’s County.
“You’re being exposed to a certain level of risk just by living in this area,” said Young, who added the base flies more than 140 types of aircraft, some of which generate a lot of noise.
“Jet noise is the sound of freedom, sir,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said.
He noted that real estate buyers are notified of the potential impact of aircraft accidents and noise but renters often are not.
“What we are requesting from you is not outside the norm, or setting a precedent” said Young, who noted bases in North Carolina and Florida currently advise renters. “[Renters] should have an opportunity to be aware of where they’re purchasing, where they’re dining and where they’re residing.”
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said he was surprised to learn the addendum is not offered to renters and said the proposal “makes sense to me.”
County administrator David Weiskopf suggested tasking the county's legal department with writing a letter or see if the proposal fits into the comprehensive zoning ordinance, and possibly hold a public hearing.
For more information on AICUZ boundaries in St. Mary’s County, go to www.stmarysmd.com/it/gis.
Speed limits discussed
Young also proposed lowering speed limits in two military housing communities — Columbia Colony and Challenger Estates — from 25 mph to 15 mph.
“We have a 25 minimum speed limit on county roads,” Hewitt said. “Why is that. Why don’t we have 15 miles an hour?”
St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation Director Jim Gotsch said he believed that 25 mph is the minimum speed at which law enforcement would enforce the speed.
He noted that other military housing communities have 15 as their speed limit, and that in doing so for the two communities would reduce the risk of severe injury for cyclists or pedestrians.
“It would be pointless to lower them and not enforce them,” said Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R), who added the sheriff’s office would need to be consulted.
Hewitt asked Young if there had been any accidents in the communities, to which Young replied that he had not looked into that.
The commissioner also asked what had generated Young’s concerns, to which Young replied that the base was just trying to get ahead of the situation.
“We’re not asking for too much,” said Young, who added just four road signs would need replacing.
A ban on bag use?
Lance McDaniel, the base's environmental director, asked for a ban on plastic shopping bags, saying the base was inundated with them. He also gave examples of initiatives other counties are doing, such as banning them or charging customers a small fee to use a plastic bag.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said for that to take effect, the onus would be on the retailers.
Other counties, however, have implemented laws related to the use of plastic bags by retailers.
Infrastructure projects discussed
St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis went over some of the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program, or DCIP, projects.
Such infrastructure projects, among other criteria, support a military installation, are owned by a state or local government, enhance military family quality of life and are construction ready.
Kaselemis talked about projects including a base electronic status board sign on Route 235, the widening of Mattapany Road, a roundabout at FDR and First Colony boulevards, the extension of Tulagi Road, a signal box coordination for evacuation and a planned YMCA, which is not shovel ready.
Hewitt requested a letter or something else that would show support from the base regarding the YMCA could help keep the project moving forward, to which base officials agreed.