St. Mary’s County commissioners voted to oppose state-level police reform bills which, if passed, would repeal the law enforcement officers’ bill of rights and remove school resource officers from schools.
The bill prohibiting school resource officers from entering school grounds, except for specific reasons, was introduced by Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles County), and the bill repealing the law enforcement officers’ bill of rights, which gives certain protections to police officers who are subject to any investigation that could lead to disciplinary action, was introduced by Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery County).
“If police officers are involved in a shooting, for example, [officers’ bill of rights] gives them certain due process procedural rights,” County Attorney David Weiskopf told commissioners on Tuesday.
“I guess what it goes to, is who polices the police?” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked.
“The police department itself does, but that’s where you’re seeing so many of these efforts for control boards,” Stephen Walker, the county’s emergency services director, who is a former police chief, told commissioners. “I don’t think that’s a bad thing. Those are good things, because it does need to be as transparent as it could be.”
Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) recently introduced a bill which would allow for members of the public who have received police procedural training to be placed on law enforcement hearing boards.
“From the personal perspective, of having been involved in a shooting myself, these are some of the things that … without the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, basically, an agency can demand a statement right there on scene,” said Commissioner John O’Connor (R), who is a police officer in Seat Pleasant and was involved in an officer-involved shooting there in January 2019. He said it was “proven by science that you don’t remember everything that happened until you’ve decompressed at least two or three days later.”
He said there was a “lack of understanding” in Annapolis about the officers’ bill of rights.
Commissioners later became heated over Ellis’ bill, which would prohibit school resource officers from entering school grounds except for certain circumstances, like emergencies.
“Having the distinction of having a child killed, two children killed in a school shooting, I think we’ve gained unique insights on this,” Hewitt said, referring to the 2018 school shooting at Great Mills High School.
“The genesis of this bill is it’s actually part of the defund-police movement. This bill actually came out of the urban counties, where they believe that it’s intimidating to have a law enforcement officer, in uniform, in the school,” O’Connor said, also adding the officers develop relationships with students, and “actually help with the school-to-prison pipeline and other things prior to.”
The bill would require officers to be invited into the school building, and would require them to be in plainclothes when they enter.
The St. Mary’s commissioners voted unanimously to oppose both of the bills.
Weiskopf said the county was also “keeping an eye on” bills that would broaden the scope of which officers are required to wear body-worn cameras, as well as revisions to the Maryland Public Information Act.
