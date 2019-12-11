St. Mary’s sheriff’s office employees stormed out of the Chesapeake building Tuesday after a request for pay parity for deputies was denied by the county commissioners.
The Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge #7 submitted a request on Sept. 9 for an immediate adjustment to the sworn law enforcement salary scale for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office. The request addressed the long-term goal of the police union to align officer salaries with those of the Maryland State Police and with neighboring county sheriff’s offices.
On Sept. 23, the county commissioners received a request from St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) to align correctional officers’ salaries with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer pay scale by Jan. 1, 2020, and to utilize currently budgeted sheriff’s office funds.
Commissioners approved that amendment at their Nov. 5 meeting to more closely align St. Mary’s correctional officers’ salaries with the Charles correctional officer salary pay scale, with a mid-year salary and benefits cost increase of $471,419 absorbed in the sheriff’s office fiscal 2020 budget, effective Jan. 1, 2020. The increase would add almost $1 million a year to the current $8.4 million spent on correctional officers’ salaries.
Cameron was in attendance at this Tuesday’s meeting to represent the sheriff’s office and speak on their behalf about the salary increases for deputies.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) told Cameron that he had very little information about the proposed changes to the salary schedules.
“I want to give pay increases, but I want to understand it. Can we afford it?” he said.
“Can we afford not to?” Cameron asked, expressing his concern with keeping trained employees in the county.
Hewitt told Cameron the county budget is over $3 million short and he does not like to spend money until he has the whole package and will know how much it costs.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said that the sheriff’s office turnover rate is costing the county, and pointed out that the board has given millions to the board of education for its employee raises.
“The money is there. It’s called saying no to someone else and yes to the men and women” who risk their lives on the job every day, O’Connor said, adding that 116 officers died on duty this year in the United States, and local officers need to be compensated for that reality.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) told Cameron he was concerned with the budget for years 2021, 2022 and 2023.
“I want a better grasp on future numbers,” Morgan said.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said he does not believe that the issue should be pitted as the sheriff’s office versus the board of education, with O’Connor responding that if you look at the money, those groups are the two largest pots.
“They are not asking for more, they are asking for equity,” Cameron said of the county sheriff’s office employees. “I’m trying to keep a stable workforce,” while many employees are leaving to work in other counties.
According to O’Connor, when employees leave, it is like the county is giving away training and experience. He said that he would support a tax increase in 2022 if it meant supporting these men and women and our school system.
“If that means I don’t get reelected in 2022, I don’t care,” he said.
O’Connor’s wife is a deputy with the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
Commissioners denied in a 3-2 vote adjusting the salary schedule for law enforcement as presented by the sheriff’s office at the meeting, with Colvin and O’Connor being the only commissioners voting in support.
Later in yesterday’s meeting, during county commissioners’ time, Morgan specified that this is only a bump in the road and that the salary increase should happen before March. O’Connor apologized to law enforcement for how the vote turned out.
“I’m very disappointed … I feel that I have personally failed you as a leader … ‘no’ was said to someone and it was said today,” he said.
Hewitt said he was confident that money could be allocated for the salary increase, but the commissioners need more time to work out the numbers.
