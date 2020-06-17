Commissioners question St. Mary's public school's funds

A discussion about the fiscal 2021 budget led to St. Mary’s commissioners asking the school board multiple questions about its fund balance.
A joint virtual meeting between commissioners and the school board was held Tuesday morning. It kicked off with a presentation from Superintendent Scott Smith about the school system’s $231.1 million budget, nearly $9 million more than the previous budget. Smith said of the $9 million increase, $4.2 million will be from a fund balance.
Smith said they are actively taking what will be funds left over from this year and putting it to use for the fiscal 2021 budget.
“We’re saying that we can forecast upfront that we are going to have a fund balance and we are building that fund balance into the budget,” he added, after Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked for clarification.
At the end of last school year, the school system had less than $2 million. This year, Smith said they had $2 million plus another $4 million. Budget documents show they have a fund balance of $6.1 million, which will “make the 2021 budget work,” Smith said.
Morgan, who said he still didn’t understand, asked a second time how much money they would be carrying over into next year.
Smith said $6.1 million, which includes an anticipated health care rebate. It also includes money saved from school closures since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked Smith if there would be an additional $6.1 million on top of that.
Smith said “no” and clarified they already have plans for the funds.
After Hewitt asked another question, Smith defined a fund balance as “unexpended money that you don’t have any use for.” And, again, said the money they anticipate to save will be built into next school year’s budget.
“Maybe because it’s over the telephone … but I think it’s pretty straightforward,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said over the phone as he called in to yesterday’s meeting.
Commissioners in the board meeting room said they still did not understand, and Morgan called it “Harry Potter” before his colleagues laughed, referring to Smith and the school board using magic to balance the school system’s budget.
Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, made another attempt to explain the school system’s fund balance, followed by an example from Smith, who said the commissioners had a $9 million or $10 million fund balance in December.
“I don’t know what happened with it. I assumed you put it aside,” Smith said, adding that when the school board recognized it had a fund balance, they put it to use.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked the superintendent what would happen if they did not have $6 million at the end of next school year.
Smith said they would not be able to do a contribution to a state-mandated retiree benefits fund, complete building modifications or technology enhancements.
“I have to tell you this budget season has been exceptionally challenging,” Smith said.
He added that there have been conversations about investing in the school system, but he hasn’t seen that money from the state or federal level. He said he was thankful the county gives them more than the minimum mandated by the state, which is known as maintenance of effort.
