St. Mary’s County commissioners at a meeting on Tuesday got caught up on what’s happening in Annapolis so far during this year's General Assembly.
David Weiskopf, county attorney, briefed commissioners on legislative updates before requesting letters of support and opposition regarding a number of proposed bills brought forth by the Southern Maryland delegation.
Commissioner John O'Connor (R) excused himself from Tuesday's meeting and was not present to vote on the letters for the bills.
The College of Southern Maryland requested a letter of support from commissioners for the unification of their budget for all Southern Maryland campuses, removing current restrictions for the college’s use of its resources, while allowing each county the autonomy to approve its own contribution.
Commissioners approved the letter of support for the college after Weiskopf said both Charles and Calvert counties support this, and there has been no discussion of a memorandum of understanding or future funding among the schools.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St.Mary’s) requested a letter of support from commissioners as well, for the legislative bond initiative for the Chancellor's Point Community Sailing Center at Historic St. Mary's City in the amount of $73,300 and for the Chesapeake Public Charter School in the amount of $100,000.
The support letter was approved along with a letter of support to House Environment and Transportation Committee for a bill which would grant waterfront property owners the ability to purchase a water column lease out to 150 feet from their property before a commercial enterprise can come in and purchase it to grow and harvest oysters. Crosby has also been pushing for this legislation, emphasizing its significance to the county at his December town hall meeting.
Weiskopf spoke of a bill recently discussed by Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) regarding individuals subject to an immigration detainer.
“This bill would require the adult attention center to provide notice to the department of Homeland Security for a period of 72 hours prior to releasing them,” Weiskopf said, adding, “The detention center is asking commissioners to sign a letter of support for this.”
“I support this,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said, but asked if something was stopping correctional facilities from doing this now, with staff responding currently the detention center cannot legally hold them, but this bill would give the authority to. Commissioners approved the requested letter of support for the bill.
A letter of opposition was requested regarding a new proposed bill that would require reimbursement from the county of pretrial expenses if a defendant were to be found not guilty.
Commissioner Randy Guy (R) immediately said that he did not support this bill. Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) mentioned that the Maryland Association of Counties did not either, before commissioners approved the letter of opposition.
Weiskopf told commissioners about some bills that will be taken to Annapolis including the St. Mary’s County Property Tax Credit which would authorize the governing body of St. Mary's County to grant a property tax credit against the county property tax imposed on commercial real property that is located in an eligible area of the county and that has been improved on or after July 1, 2020; changes to the St. Mary’s County Open Meetings Act, which alters the definition of "public agency" for purposes of the act to include county board of library trustees, the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission, and the Housing Authority; encouraging these public agencies to use new technology when available to aid in public accessibility and transparency; and the Vaping Product Tax which requires a vaping product tax revenue to be used for the state reinsurance program.