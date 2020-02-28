Some funding for the St. Mary’s jail expansion and FDR Boulevard has been pushed back, decreasing the impact on the upcoming fiscal year’s proposed budget.
The St. Mary’s commissioners on Tuesday heard about updates made to the budget for local construction projects, which will increase by a smaller amount now, at their third budget work session of the fiscal year.
“Your [capital improvement projects budget] right now for [fiscal 2021] has increased by $4 million,” Jeannett Cudmore, chief financial officer for the county, said. “Now our FY 2021 request going forward, one that we plan to take to the planning commission on March 9, is $87.5 million.”
At a previous budget work session in December, Cudmore told commissioners the operating budget impact based on construction projects would be $3.7 million, primarily based on a major expansion and renovation of the county jail, but after making some reductions and realigning projects, the impact is now just $585,000.
If the improvements to the county jail aren’t completed until later, new staff won’t be needed as soon.
“A lot of that reduction was due to the adult detention center that actually was pushed out a little bit based on the actual timing of the project … there was a reduction of $2.9 million” as some operational costs were pushed back until 2022 and 2023, Cudmore told commissioners, adding, she plans to keep an eye on the project and “make changes to the plan if need be.”
The detention center was last reported by The Enterprise to be scheduled for completion in 2022 at a cost of $28.5 million, which was more than originally budgeted. The total cost is now closer to $29 million and is expected to be complete in 2023.
“It looks like the project is kind of escalating,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said of the updated total cost of the facility.
FDR Boulevard is another project for which funding was pushed back.
“The big thing with this [project] is that I think there was a timeline that was submitted and reviewed with you, this now reflects that timeline,” she said.
Due to issues with property acquisition, the construction on the latest section of the road has been delayed several times. Cudmore said $12 million for phase 3B of the road project was realigned to fiscal 2022.
Cudmore also mentioned she combined several projects into two major projects — creating a retrofit sidewalk program for projects including South Shangri-La Drive, Buck Hewitt Road and Pegg Road with a total cost of about $5 million, and projects such as asphalt overlay and roadway base widening were consolidated to roadway and safety improvements totaling about $34 million over several years.
For fiscal 2021, which starts July 1 this summer, Cudmore recorded $762,500 to be put toward the sidewalk projects and $4.6 million to roadway and safety improvements.
“Hopefully they all get done, like FDR,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
After reviewing increases for health department renovations, Hewitt noted the state is covering about 50% of the cost but the total went from around $6 million to $11 million.
“We’ll have to go ahead and try to get state funding in FY22 and the out years,” since it was not available this year, Cudmore replied.
Other updated construction projects included the agricultural land preservation programs, the rural legacy program, building infrastructure, school construction projects and the sheriff’s headquarters facility.
The commissioners agreed to approve the budget as presented to take to the county planning commission next month.
The next budget work session will be held on March 3 in Leonardtown.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews