Athletic events took centerfield to close out a busy St. Mary's County commissioners' meeting Tuesday in Leonardtown.
After a two-week sojourn, which included a trip to the Maryland Association of Counties Conference in Ocean City, the commissioners got right back to work and knocked out several items during its morning meeting.
The commissioners authorized a request letter for a the second phase of a sports complex for preliminary design services with the Maryland Stadium Authority and a budget amendment that transfers funds in the amount of $125,000.
The proposed plan would see the building of several multi-purpose athletic fields off Route 4 in California.
“One of the key questions for me is not just how much is it going to cost but where is the funding going to come from?” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked. “Do we have any indication that the Maryland Stadium Authority would be footing the bill to build this sports complex?”
“I’ll put it a simple way: The door hasn’t been shut on that,” Recreation & Parks Director Art Shepherd said. “I haven’t been told, ‘Hey, you’re on your own.’ There has been demand [for the facility] and there could be funding, but at what level I don’t know.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked if the proposed site is the only one being considered.
“Right now we’re focused on that site, but we could look at other sites while we’re here,” Shepherd said, “and what the feasibility of that could be. But it would be our best site geographically with [nearby] restaurants and hotels.”
Moving on to the county’s artificial turf fields, Hewitt asked if the St. Mary's was seeing any economic dividends from potential tournaments.
Shepherd said he does not have the staff to hold tournaments, but said he was working with a group that would contract out tournaments here.
“The [companies] I’ve been talking to think we can be profitable that way because it’s time we got some tournaments on those fields,” he said.
Shepherd also proposed maybe looking at a complex with only a few fields, along with an indoor facility that could host tennis and pickleball tournaments.
Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) inquired about building an ice hockey rink.
“We know that it’s very difficult to support that financially,” Shepherd said. “Ice hockey is something we can look at, but it’s a very particular sport so you don’t get that broad base [of support].”
Shepherd was asked about the gymnastics center and he said it should be ready by Sept. 30. He said the center will “definitely have the capability to do [meets and competitions]. There’s a strong future for that sport.”
Ostrow also asked about the possibility of adding an Olympic-sized pool in the north end of the county.
“I now know what that indoor facility costs in Calvert,” Shepherd said, “and it got me a little shy [about adding one here].”
“I brought that idea [of a pool] up to the YMCA and they said, ‘Mike, that’s a whole different ballgame. That’s like going from minor league stadiums to Camden Yards,’” Hewitt said. “But we can still dream.”
Public forum held
The commissioners held a public forum Tuesday evening on the Energy and Fuel Tax Ordinance.
Eligible citizens have been receiving a standard $55, which has not been updated for at least the past 23 years.
With the recent decrease in the energy and fuel tax, the refund needs to be adjusted. Refunds paid in fiscal 2024 would be 11 times the fiscal 2023 rate of 1.25%.
Hewitt (R) and Commissioners President Randy Guy (R) were not in attendance at the meeting, during which there were no public speakers.
The public comment portion of the ordinance will end Aug. 9 and a decision is expected to be made Sept. 12. Comments can be emailed to csmc@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Remembering Pilkerton
Hewitt spoke during the morning meeting about the passing of Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department life member Richard "Ricky" Pilkerton, who died on Aug. 17.
Hewitt read a statement that noted Pilkerton joined HVFD on Jan. 15, 1974, and held the ranks of lieutenant, assistant engineer and chief engineer, the latter position for 22 years. He received numerous awards such as Firefighter of the Year and Rookie of the Year, and was inducted in the Southern Maryland Firemen's Association Hall of Fame. He also operated the ferris wheel for 45 years during the Hollywood carnival.
“Ricky would be one of the first to arrive at the station for calls and could always be found driving the first piece [of equipment] out the door,” Hewitt read.
