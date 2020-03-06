The St. Mary’s County commissioners reviewed budget requests from elected officials for fiscal 2021, including those from the state’s attorney’s office, at the fourth budget work session on Tuesday.
Jody Quasney, deputy director of finance for the county, directed commissioners to look over the master list of essential cost change requests made by various county departments for fiscal 2021.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) suggested having a discussion about state’s attorney’s office requests.
Jaymi Sterling, senior assistant state’s attorney, was present to answer questions about her department’s requests. Additional essential cost changes requests totaled $237,789.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked if funding for the district court carpet replacement, costing $14,448, could come from the $735,000 fund balance from fiscal 2020, with Rebecca Bridgett, county administrator, responding it can, since it is a non-recurring cost.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) also said he thinks the department’s $113,050 request for a part-time attorney needs to be revisited for a few reasons.
“I’m not saying ‘no’ but I’m thinking we need to work through this a little bit more to find out how we can handle the process of that versus allocating the funding over,” he said.
“Some of these little things like staff development, reference materials, carpets, those are all reasonable requests … I’m with Commissioner O’Connor with the attorney hourly position and intern positions,” Morgan said. The department is also requesting two part-time intern positions at a cost of $46,517.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) asked Sterling if it is required that interns are paid.
“It’s a question of whether it’s legal not to pay them, so technically you can hire them without paying them, but generally that comes with credits … the idea would be if we are teamed up with an institution like St. Mary’s College or College of Southern Maryland, we could provide that service where they can receive the credit,” Sterling said.
She claimed it would be better to have the funds available, since partnerships with local colleges are not guaranteed.
“I think the classification or the name of the position is wrong if they are going to be part-time … it needs to actually have a title so I would say … this needs a little bit more examination and needs to be represented in a different manner,” O’Connor said.
The department has had part-time interns in the past and ‘the opportunity is mutually beneficial,” since individuals can have the experience of working in the attorney’s office and the work the interns end up doing makes up for an additional full-time employee, Sterling said, adding, “It actually saves the county a tremendous amount of money.”
She agreed to revisit the request and come up with a better plan, but O’Connor told her it wasn’t about the plan.
He said, “When you’re calling someone an intern but it’s part time, you start running into how many hours are they working? Do they need medical coverage? What wage are they making? There are a lot of other things that go into it for the [human resources] side, so we want to make sure that’s correct … my point is, I’m not saying no, at this point get with [human resources] to reclassify and find out what the true impact is because it may not be $46,000.”
He asked about whether or not the department had any salary savings and said he’d like to see that put toward the cost of some of the smaller requests such as the reference books or new shirts.
Morgan suggested increasing the state’s attorney’s office budget by $30,000 and then letting the department determine how they will spend that money, but still paying for the non-recurring cost of the carpet for the district court house with the fund balance.
Other commissioners agreed to give the state’s attorney’s office $30,000 in addition to their baseline request of $4.4 million, for additional projects.
The baseline request includes funding for three new positions for the state’s attorney’s office, which was requested by the department on account of an increased workload and approved by commissioners last December.
