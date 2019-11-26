The St. Mary’s County YMCA exploratory committee has selected one potential site for a proposed community center and designated Lexington Park as the area of focus at the group’s second meeting, held Thursday evening.
Based on recommendations made at the first meeting, Bob Kelly, director of information technology for the county, updated the county GIS map for the group, adding layers such as school locations, school districts, county-owned properties, Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s compatible use zone, and filtering out properties based on acreage.
Chris Kaselemis, director of the county’s department of economic growth, said he provided a “treasure trove” of demographics information and pointed out factors like population, average household size, and median income, based on the most recent 2015 data.
“This is a lot of information that I think will help you with the decision process,” Kaselemis said during last week’s meeting at the Chesapeake building in Leonardtown.
Committee member John Parlett said he did some research on potential locations for the YMCA. The first two sites that come to mind are near the Great Mills Pool and Nicolet Park, he said.
Despite discussing the need for 50 acres of land to support a building of 70,000 square feet at the last meeting, Parlett suggested a site adjacent to the Lexington Park library that sits on 3.14 acres that could only support a building of 30,000 to 40,000 square feet.
“This site is near other infrastructures that already exist. It’s directly across the street from Lexington Park Elementary School,” near Lancaster Park, Nicolet Park, the local volunteer rescue squad, the new sheriff’s office substation, and several churches, giving the YMCA plenty of opportunities for partnerships, Parlett said.
He said that the facility could have two stories, satellite locations could be established in schools and churches and the county could eventually put a second YMCA in Leonardtown later on, adding that the residents of Lexington Park have fought the hardest for the community center.
“We need a win in Lexington Park,” he said.
The property, currently owned by the county’s housing authority, had tentative plans to become a park, according to committee member Beverly Johnston, which should make it easier to acquire.
After Parlett estimated the center to cost between $7.5 million and $10 million, Tyrone Harris, committee member, expressed his concern with the commissioners approving the funds.
“We need to do something for the kids of today,” he said.
Mike Brown, a committee member, said that the county needs to put the same commitment that they put toward building the new sheriff’s office substation into building the community center.
Rebecca Bridgett, county administrator, told the committee that the commissioners are very supportive and have already dedicated $75,000 for the feasibility study of the center this fiscal year.
The committee made a motion to select Parlett’s proposed site as one of the possible locations for the YMCA and a second motion was made to designate Lexington Park as the focus area for the community center, both of which were approved.
When the floor was opened for public comment, St. Mary’s County Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) approached the microphone to tell the committee that he thinks they are doing a great job.
“I’m very encouraged by what I’m seeing,” he said, but recommended the committee be sure to pick multiple locations, think about what the county’s recreation and parks department doesn’t have, and consider fundraising and ways to target different organizations.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews