The county is encouraging community members to participate in the revision of a decade-old zoning document.
The last time the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance and Subdivision Ordinance “was revised was in 2010 and the most recent revision was in 2016,” Bill Hunt, director of the department of land use and growth management, said this week.
Surveyors, engineers, developers, real estate professionals, property owners and others with an interest in development in the county have been invited to participate in the revision process which will take place through a series of one-hour meetings.
Attendees and interested parties have also been encouraged to provide prewritten ordinance provisions for consideration and discussion. The department has yet to receive any comments, according to Hunt.
Roger Fink, a former Charles County attorney, has been hired as a consultant to oversee the complete revision to the ordinances and will participate in the public meetings to hear suggestions for changes to the ordinances.
The recommendations for changes that are obtained will be compiled by Fink and a draft will be sent to all participants to review. The same procedure will be followed for subsequent meetings.
Hunt said it’s not known yet how many meetings will take place. Meetings will be held in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown, with the first scheduled for next Wednesday, Feb. 26, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Submissions can be sent via email in advance of the meetings to bill.hunt@stmarysmd.com explaining what provision should be changed with a suggestion on the new wording.
MADISON BATEMAN