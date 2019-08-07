“This is the word I want you all to keep fixed in your mind: Time,” said Michael Jordan, the uncle of Moneta Jo Strickland, who was murdered six years ago.
Jordan, as well as Strickland’s mother, Thelma Strickland, were joined last Saturday by other family and friends on the Three Notch Trail in Laurel Grove’s John V. Baggett Park, where they walked the trail — also the site of Moneta Strickland’s death.
“If Moneta could talk to us right now, even now she’d be telling us, ‘What are you doing? Go out and do something.’ She knew the importance of not sacrificing any of your time,” Jordan said.
The gathering began at the park in the Laurel Grove area, where Strickland, a 32-year-old Mechanicsville resident, parked her car on Aug. 9, 2013, before beginning a fitness run that ended with her death. A year later, her convicted assailant was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
The morning was filled with many remembrances of Moneta Strickland as exactly that kind of person. Jordan talked about how positive she was in her own life goals and education — how she first wanted to be a Marine, and then later decided on a career related to medicine, and pursued that goal with the utmost tenacity.
After not succeeding in Montgomery College’s nursing school the first time around, “She still decided to use her time wisely. But the second time she went, she finished her degree. Her time was not being wasted. [She] didn’t sulk when she failed — she went on and finished it,” Jordan said.
Moneta Strickland went on to use that experience to serve her community as a nurse at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
In spite of the painful circumstances of her death, the group kept this year’s memorial walk, the sixth annual, remarkably positive. In addition to praying the rosary along the length of the trail with her family members, Thelma Strickland was accommodating to everyone in attendance and seemed very grateful for just how many people showed up in remembrance of her daughter.
“Just to show the kind of person she was — the last thing that Moneta did before she left to go running that day was hug [everyone] in the house before she walked out the door,” the mother said. “I think seeing everyone here today to remember her would make her happy.”
Even before the group got to the site of Moneta Strickland’s death, other visitors to the park had placed flowers beneath a crucifix on a nearby tree. The importance of Strickland to those that knew her was displayed not just in the number of people in the group, but also in small but meaningful gestures such as the kindness and smiles showed by other walkers, runners and bikers on the trail.
There was universal agreement on the point that Moneta Strickland was constantly working to better herself, and always dedicated time to helping others as well. The family remembered Strickland saying “there just aren’t enough hours in the day,” as she always had something relevant or important going on in her life.
While the walk is a memorial that occurs around Aug. 9, the date of Strickland’s death, it really serves more as an opportunity to reflect on her life, and on the positive impact she left on those that knew her, family members said.
In fact, the family sees more reasons to rejoice in her life, as Jordan said, “Still, the spirit never leaves.”