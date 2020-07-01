Community members express concern with private landing strip

A property owner in Avenue was approved by the St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals to build and operate a private air strip and helicopter landing site at a June 17 meeting.
The applicant, George Hall Jr., requested conditional variance to allow him to build a landing strip of 20 feet wide and 1,600 feet long, which would include a hangar, citing a newly amended zoning ordinance allowing him to do so on his property at 39200 Hodges Road. The 36.88-acre property also includes a single-family dwelling and farm land, according to a presentation provided at the meeting.
Harry Knight, assistant director of the department of land use and growth management, told the board the proposal is still being reviewed by the health department, department of land use and growth management, the department of public works and transportation and the Soil Conservation District and requires permit approval. It was mentioned George Hall and his wife, Stephanie Hall, intend on maintaining the farmland once it’s all in place.
Christopher Longmore, the applicant’s attorney, attended the meeting via video call, along with George Hall and the engineer for the project, Pat Mudd of Mudd Engineering.
Longmore pointed out the airstrip is located within the county’s critical area overlay zone, an area with special regulatory protection for the land and water resources, as well as the resource conservation area overlay. It would be constructed near St. Clement’s Bay between two creeks, but is a grass runway rather than an asphalt one, he said.
He addressed some community concerns by noting there would be no fueling station at the private landing strip, it would be for recreational use only rather than commercial use, there would be no helipad, no nighttime flying and no alteration to electrical lines is needed given the location of the runway. Hall said his aircraft had a capacity of 92 gallons and he plans to refuel at the St. Mary’s Regional Airport.
Before David Weskopf, county attorney, said the county had 11 airfields, including the public regional airport in California and several other private ones, Longmore said there were two other landing strips within the same area of Hall’s property, one a mile away and another two miles away.
Since “it is not a densely populated area,” there are “no adverse effects on the community,” he said.
During the public hearing regarding the private landing strip, several residents called in to express their personal concerns with the project.
Jacqueline Wilson, a resident of Hodges Road, said she’s noticed Hall “flying frequently,” earning airtime to become an instrument- rated pilot, and wanted to know if he would continue to fly at the volume he has been on his property.
Hall said he was not planning on getting any more certifications and only wants to use the landing strip for “personal, recreational fun … generally now I fly once a week.”
Wilson mentioned she felt public safety was not addressed in the staff reports and questioned how much pollution the landing strip would cause, including noise pollution, from a “non-experienced pilot … It is 20 minutes to the municipal airport where adequate safety measures are maintained.”
Amy Gass of Solomons called in and claimed her father-in-law lived in the house across from Hall’s. She said he had a commercial heating and air conditioning business on his property, which is not zoned for commercial use, and “who’s to say” he won’t use his landing strip to help his commercial business.
George Allan Hayden, chair of the board of appeals, responded Hall “would not be allowed to do that” and “land use and growth management will make sure that doesn’t happen.”
“We already put up with commercial vehicles coming up and down the road … it just doesn’t seem right,” Gass said.
