As temperatures drop, people who are homeless look to get out of the cold and into the warm. That’s why the volunteers of WARM organized a network of places to give shelter for those without.
WARM, standing for Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many, began in 2009 and works with volunteers to provide a shelter space, transportation and meals for those without a home. The roughly two dozen people the program can accommodate each night were among those counted Wednesday in the annual Point in Time survey to county those who are homeless.
“Since we’re in a rural community, it’s very important that we have a safe and reliable way to get WARM to places and churches,” Cynthia Brown, human services manager for the county government, said. “So county government provides vans, of course, gas to make two trips every day for the entire WARM program.”
The rest of the program is run completely by volunteers. The vans pick up individuals every evening and transport them each week to a different church, where they are given meals and a cot to sleep on.
Around 20 churches offer space for WARM. Brown said the program is regulated for security reasons. Guests are vetted through the department of social services before they enter.
Steve Tuttle, chairperson of WARM, said “it takes a village” for the winter program to run smoothly. It usually starts the first weekend in November and runs through the end of March.
Tuttle went to the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad building Wednesday night for the annual federally funded Point in Time survey, “but I call it the homeless census,” he said.
“It is important for us because the number that we reflect translates into money for the county,” Lanny Lancaster, executive director of Three Oaks Center, said to the group.
The director of the homeless shelter said there are 72 names on the by-name list, a real-time list of all the people experiencing homelessness in St. Mary’s County.
After a 30-minute briefing, a group of about 25 people split into groups to find and count those without a home within nine districts in St. Mary’s. Not only do they count, they also hand out business cards for helpful entities like social services, the sheriff’s office and Three Oaks Center. Tuttle said they also provide blankets, food and gift cards, and check-in on them regularly.
He said they come across a lot of people who don’t qualify for programs like WARM because of addiction, mental health issues and certain criminal offenses, like a rape charge, for example. Tuttle said there isn’t anything available in the county for those people.
“I think the time has come for the county commissioners to provide a homeless shelter,” he said.
“We would all like to think there’s a place where everybody can go,” but that isn’t the case, Lancaster said. He added that a homeless shelter is the most expensive way to help people.
Tuttle said over the course of WARM’s existence, over 50 churches have participated at one time or another. One of the churches participating this year is Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park, which hosted the week before Thanksgiving.
“It feels good to have a good way to help,” Lynn Hunt, member of the church, said. She added that it’s cool to “get to know the WARM guests and you get to understand maybe what caused them to be in this position and to be able to offer a friendship and help.”
Brown said WARM is in need of more drivers and always has room for more volunteers. Anyone interested should call 301-475-4200, ext. 71680.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews