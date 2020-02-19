Edmund Weston “Eddie” Wettengel Jr., a developer who designed and built the Wildewood community in California four decades ago, died in his home earlier this month on Feb. 9. He was 82 years old.
At last week’s commissioners meeting, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) called Wettengel the “father of Wildewood,” as he “developed Wildewood as the first successful [planned urban development] here in St. Mary’s County,” before sending condolences to his entire family.
“I was living in Lexington Park at the time” Wettengel was developing the neighborhood, “and I thought, ‘Who’d want to live in Wildewood?’ He is the reason it has grown into what it is today,” Morgan told The Enterprise this week.
“Wettengal had this idea that started back in the ‘70s … He had ambition and foresight … and he kept green in mind,” Morgan said.
John Parlett, another local property developer, said he “never saw Eddie [Wettengel] as a competitor.” According to Parlett, Wettengel was a “very fine person” and a “tremendous asset to the community.”
Wettengel designed and built a “beautiful community in Wildewood and an attractive set of office buildings north of” Naval Air Station Patuxent River, referring to the Exploration and Expedition office parks, Parlett said. “He served the community well and always spent more money than most developers would, making sure things looked nice.”
According to an obituary, Wettengel grew up on a farm in Montgomery County before moving to St. Mary’s in 1974 with his wife, Connie Walker, and their children.
The family will honor Wettengel by hosting a reception on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at Elements restaurant in Lexington Park so friends and family can share stories of his life. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking memorial contributions be made to Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680.
