An expansion of a property off Willows Road that currently has storage units was approved June 13 by the St. Mary's County Planning Commission.
The board unanimously approved a concept site plan for the Willows Road Business Park, located at 46975 Willow Brook Drive in Lexington Park.
The developer's representative, Gregory Hosendorf of Soltesz, said the owners, Keith Austin and Andy Calivas, plan to build two warehouses for research and development linked to Patuxent River Naval Air Station. The buildings would total 117,700 square feet, Hosendorf said. The current building has 88,100 square feet, according to a letter from Jackie L. Chandler of Traffic Concepts Inc.
The 15.5-acre site, which is zoned Office Business Park, is located east of Willows Road south of John G. Lancaster Park.
The added business would generate an estimated 114 trips in the morning and 116 in the evening, according to Chandler.
"The road improvements that they put in work well for the storage unit. I'm there weekly," planning commission member Joe Fazekas said.
Commission member Joe VanKirk said he was concerned that the developer plans to reduce the parking spots from 471 to 265, but Howard Thompson, planning commission chair, said that would only hurt the applicant if they decide to alter their business in the future.
"You're sort of damned if you do and damned if you don't," planning commission member Meryl Evans said. He noted that Wildewood and Millison Plaza both "put as much pavement" down as they possibly could sort of as an "earmark" in case it's needed in the future.
The concept site plan is good for two years. A final site plan, which would be approved by the technical evaluation committee agencies and the land use and growth management department, would be good for one year.
"Don't forget your neighbors. Take care of your neighbors," Thompson said. "You still have a house on the corner."