A concept site plan for two 11,840-square-foot buildings in the Pine Hills Technology Center was recommended for approval on Jan. 10.
The St. Mary's County Planning Commission voted 5-2 for the recommendation on 11.2 acres at 48015 Pine Hill Run Road, which ties into Forest Park Road (Route 712) in Lexington Park.
Traffic heading south on Route 235 to Gate 3 at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station on Forest Park Road causes difficulty in making left-hand turns onto the road between 7 and 9 a.m. weekdays, according to planning commissioner member Joseph Fazekas, who lives in the area. He added that traffic often backs up 1.2 miles on Forest Park Road to a traffic signal at Route 235 during morning hours.
The lack of a traffic study for the project was an issue for some, although planning commission member Meryl Evans and chair Howard Thompson didn't think it would result in any meaningful changes to the project.
The road is the problem of the county and state, Evans said.
Representing the owner, Pine Hill Development LLC of Waldorf, developer John Parlett said the project would add an estimated $4 million to the county's tax base.
Parlett said there are 7,984 trips per day on Forest Park Road. He noted that the development has 224 parking spaces. Thirteen employees would work in the first building after relocating from an existing nearby business. A renter for the second building is not lined up yet, he said.
Thompson said the project might involve 50 or 60 trips a day.
Planning commission member Joe VanKirk said trips in excess of 50 per day require a traffic study. He said that, in this case, such a study "slipped through somebody's fingers." He added that providing the number of required parking spaces does not satisfy the need for a traffic study.
Fazekas said the case was similar to one for a Dollar General in Oakville that the planning commission recently turned down due to safety and traffic concerns.
Evans said the Dollar General location would include "stop-n-go traffic," but noted that the Pine Hills project would have offices.
Planning commission member William R. "BJ" Hall expressed concern about a "line of sight" issue at Forest Park and Pine Hill Run roads.
David M. Skinner Jr., vice president of the Cedar Cove Homeowners Association, called in to the meeting and noted his neighborhood suffered for three years of driving on a dirt road due to an upgrade at the nearby wastewater treatment plant, the Marlay Taylor Water Reclamation Facility.
"Please don't put our neighborhoods through a construction-zone area again," Skinner said.
Christy Hollander, chief engineer for the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission, said that was "a terrible situation where a contractor went bankrupt mid-contract." She said the utility does not plan any more upgrades in the near future that would impact Pine Hills Run Road.
Rosa Hance, a Great Mills resident and a Sierra Club official, expressed concern about the project's location to the Chesapeake Bay. She spoke against a "critical area exemption" for the project, but staff said that it didn't apply.
"We're nowhere near" the 100-foot critical area buffer, project consultant Jay Hopson said.
Evans, Patricia Robrecht, Kim Summers, Thompson and VanKirk voted to approve the concept site plan, while Fazekas and Hall voted no.
Earlier in the meeting, the planning commission voted Thompson to be chair once again, and also voted VanKirk to be vice chair.