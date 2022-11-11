Bell and Scott

La Plata attorney Steve Scott, on right, addresses the St. Mary's alcohol and beverage board on Nov. 10 while Christopher Bell listens. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

A beer, wine and liquor license transfer was conditionally approved for the new Bradford's Neighborhood Market in Hollywood on Nov. 10. 

The St. Mary's County Alcohol and Beverage Board voted unanimously to approve the transfer from Sherry Price to Christopher Bell.

