A beer, wine and liquor license transfer was conditionally approved for the new Bradford's Neighborhood Market in Hollywood on Nov. 10.
The St. Mary's County Alcohol and Beverage Board voted unanimously to approve the transfer from Sherry Price to Christopher Bell.
The board gave 90 days for several tasks to be completed, including completion of a techniques of alcohol management class by Bell, payment of a personal property tax bill and final approval from the health department. The latter is pending due to some renovations on the property.
Bell, who is a 5% owner of Earley Children's Revocable Trust that owns the property at 23860 Hollywood Road, according to attorney Steve Scott, said countertops are being replaced and some office space added, along with new paint and other cosmetic changes.
Scott, a La Plata attorney who is the trust's trustee, noted that Sean Earley's Earley Properties LLC bought the business from Tommy McKay. It previously operated as McKay's, a grocery store.
"We've run into some labor and materials shortages," Scott said, adding that they wanted to open Dec. 8 but questioned whether that would happen.
Scott called the grocery store "a steadfast part of St. Mary's County." The store was opened in 1962, McKay told Southern Maryland News earlier this year.
Scott said the 19,000-square-foot building would be "essentially the same as when McKay's was open."
Joe Johnson will be the general manager, Scott said, adding that Johnson would be on site "all the time" and has operated a similar store in the past.
"This particular business is an asset to St. Mary's County," Scott said.
In response to a question from a board member, Scott said there are three Earley children who own the trust.
Although Scott said there were no alcohol violations in the past, board chair David Willenborg said there was one violation.
Willenborg noted that the store has been grandfathered in because a new grocery store is no longer allowed to have a liquor license in St. Mary's County.
"This is one of the last of the Mohicans," board administrator Tamara Hildebrand said, adding that the license is the last grocery store with a liquor license in the county.
Bell, a Leonardtown resident, said he has been the "top leader of the fire department for the last four years." The Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department's website shows him as the fire chief.