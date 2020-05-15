Congressional candidates talk campaign finance

Some campaign finance reports have been submitted while congressional candidates for Maryland’s Fifth District are preparing to face 20-term incumbent Rep. Steny Hoyer (D) in his bid for another term in Congress.
Four Democrats and five Republicans are going up against Hoyer for the seat, along with one unaffiliated candidate, after Democratic candidate Briana Urbina had suspended her campaign earlier in the year and Republican Mark L. Leishear withdrew from the race around the same time.
McKayla Wilkes, the leading Democratic candidate to unseat Hoyer, told The Enterprise last week her campaign has raised over a quarter of a million dollars while not accepting contributions from any corporations.
Some of her biggest donors were Wei Lau from Ashburn, Va., who donated $2,800, and Rachel Gregory of College Park, who contributed $1,000.
She said her donors are made up of regular people like teachers and receptionists, and stated, “We pride ourselves” on “our grassroots effort … we don’t want to owe anyone anything.”
Wilkes claimed while Hoyer raised about $3 million in donations during this reporting period, “only 2% of his donations are small,” and his policies often “lean toward his donors’ benefit.”
According to campaign finance documents, Wilkes’ campaign expenses totaled around $121,000 as of March 31. The campaign’s main expense is payroll, providing for nine employees plus Wilkes herself, as well as mailers and digital advertising.
“Our main priority is paying our staff. They’ve been kept on despite the primary date getting postponed,” she said.
She said many donations come from “organic contributions,” but when asked about fundraising techniques, Wilkes’ said she utilizes social media and “spends around four or five hours calling donors every day,” since COVID-19 restrictions made it so “you can’t knock on doors.”
A peer-to-peer program is also available, where any volunteer can sign up to receive their own ActBlue link, to raise money for the campaign with a goal amount they’ve chosen themselves within a customized timeline, “usually a week or so,” Wilkes said.
Regarding funds Hoyer has raised, a spokesperson for his campaign said in an email he has “received support from a broad range of individuals and organizations, including nearly 800 Marylanders this cycle alone.”
According to campaign finance records, as of March 31, Hoyer had spent about $2 million on campaign expenses. Around $50,000 was spent on printing and mailing services and $9,000 on automated calls.
When a reporter inquired about Hoyer’s fundraising strategies, a spokesperson said “the campaign is doing outreach work via volunteer phone and text banks, mail and digital communications.”
Hoyer’s biggest donors so far include Hoyer’s Majority Fund, and some corporate political action committees, including Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Xcel Energy and others, who made $5,000 donations to the campaign.
Republican candidate Lee Havis was third in most donations received and money spent, although far behind the two Democratic rivals Hoyer and Wilkes. Donations to the Havis campaign totaled $7,306 and his expenditures $5,076. According to the report, Havis spent nearly $2,000 on campaign signs, $447 on his web design and about $440 on stamps.
Chris Palombi, another Republican candidate running against Hoyer, told The Enterprise on Thursday his campaign donations now total “just above $7,000,” with Robert Sickle Jr. of St. Leonard being one of the biggest donors with his $1,000 contribution. Constance Palombi, the candidate’s mother, also donated $1,000 to the campaign.
“I felt so bad about that,” Palombi said of his mother’s donation, but explained she felt proud of his endeavors.
Palombi has only received donations from individuals, but when asked if he would have accepted contributions from businesses, he said he “didn’t think about it,” and often he feels like a hypocrite when asking for money when his campaign is focused on being fiscally conservative.
“Ideas are free … when an idea resonates in people, they donate,” he said, adding, “the message and the vote matter more” than the money donated.
The candidate has only spent about $5,000 on his campaign, with most funds used for signage. According to the report, $2,385 was spent on yard signs, $477 on door hangers, $860 on large road signs and $590 was used for the installation of the road signs.
“Luckily, expenses have been pretty low,” he said, as he tries to be efficient and do anything he can on his own. He recently made a campaign video himself and he also developed his own website, which “were both free.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic restricting many public activities, Palombi said he’s been “taking advantage of social media” and answers questions from people who reach out to him. He had several meet and greet events scheduled in April, but there would not have been “a big push” to donate, he said.
“I’d like to see reform of campaign finance,” Palombi said, claiming when too much money is coming through, it makes it “easy to become complacent or lose focus on the voices of the district.”
Doug Sayers, another Republican candidate, had $5,725 in donations as of March 31, and had recorded spending $5,597, most of which was used on his website and campaign signage.
Campaign reports were not available for Democratic candidates Vanessa Marie Hoffman and William A. Devine III, or for Republican candidates Kenneth Lee and Bryan DuVal Cubero, and they did not respond to inquires before press time.
