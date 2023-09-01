The St. Mary’s County commissioners are hoping to connect the county and a presentation by the county’s Information Technology Departments at its Aug. 29 meeting in Leonardtown asked them to continue doing just that.
Commissioners President Randy Guy (R) was not in attendance at the meeting.
American Rescue Plan funding has been authorized to expand Middle Mile Broadband and Last Mile Broadband connectivity, enhance security and connectivity improvements for county government, and improve audio/visual capabilities for county government.
The Office of Statewide Broadband Neighborhood Connect Grant of $2,361,480.01 which will complete the connectivity for all the currently identified Middle Mile Project areas in St. Mary’s County is $1.2 million and with encumbered funding is a balance of $161,876.65.
The Information Technology Departments requested $100,000.00 to authorize Middle Mile Broadband expansion funds to be re-allocated to 2023 American Rescue Plan Connectivity and Security project funding.
Chief Information Officer Bob Kelly said Middle Mile consists of small neighborhoods and multiple addresses where “we just go down and install as much infrastructure as we can.”
He noted some addresses such as in Scotland have been more difficult.
“One of the challenges we’re having is that … we have to get right of way so there’s a delay and we need everyone along the path to sign off [on the project] so we can install this cable,” said Kelly, who added he was “pretty confident” his department would be able to do so.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said there has been some skepticism in the past over how much the county will do with Last Mile, but his takeaway from the recent MAACO conference was that “the goal is 100% connection. That’s the new mode of operation and what everyone is trying to get to.”
Kelly told the commissioners that his department started at 500 feet but are now at 4,500 feet.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked if the difficulty getting the last 1,000 or so homes was more difficult due to the private roads.
“That’s not a limitation to get connectivity,” Kelly said, adding that each of the 2,500 or so connections is an individual run that has to be assessed, due to such variables as streams and sewers. “We try to connect as many people as quick as we can. That is our mantra.”
Hewitt added he thought the price tag of $40,000 to $45,000 per home was too much.
“We do want people hooked up,” he said, a sentiment echoed by commissioner Scott Ostrow (R), “… to hook up one home that’s too much.”
“I’m not sure that it’s that cut-and-dried though,” Colvin said. “I think it behooves us to look at other counties to see what the best practices are. I don’t want to cut somebody off just because they live a little further away.”
“We have to be cognizant of what we can get for $45,000 that benefits the citizens somewhere else,” Hewitt answered.
When asked if he had heard anything about matching grants, Kelly said he has heard of a Long Driveway Program that he expected to see earlier this year but conceded “it might be next year’s grant.”
Hewitt asked Kelly why he was asking for $100,000.
Kelly replied it was part of a reallocation was $150,000 which he thought would take care of going down to the Willows Road [gymnasium] facility as well as install cameras at various parks.
“We have a point of presence at Lancaster Park and the plan was to extend the fiber down,” said Kelly, who added the cost of fiber has now doubled to $6 a foot. “And keep in mind there’s a desire to do some streaming from down there with some of the events, so we need robust connectivity.” Kelly added that Lancaster Park has its RecTrac programs “so the running of the facility is very electronic and technology centric. It is better for operationally county government that it be infrastructure that is internal and that we control.”
The commissioners voted to authorize the $100,000 in Middle Mile Broadband expansion funds to be re-allocated to 2023 American Rescue Plan Connectivity and Security project funding.
In other business
The commissioners approved funding for the replacement batteries for our Harris Portable Radios for the Department of Emergency Services, and an additional $31,595 from the American Rescue Plan to Phase 5 of the Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center Video Visitation project.
