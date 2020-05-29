Consequences could be seen for illicit storm system discharge

County officials may soon be on the hunt for illegal runoff into local stormwater management systems.
The St. Mary’s public works and transportation department at a meeting last week requested from county commissioners approval to hold a public hearing regarding the adoption of a new ordinance for the detection and elimination of illicit discharge in the stormwater system.
In 2016, the Maryland Department of the Environment notified the county of its intent include St. Mary’s as a phase two municipal separate storm sewer system jurisdiction (or MS4), which required the county to implement six minimum control measures, including illicit discharge detection and elimination.
John Deatrick, director of the department of public works and transportation, told the county commissioners at the meeting the county is required to adopt an ordinance to prohibit polluting discharges from entering the drainage system addressed by the MS4 permit and transiting into waters of the state and U.S.
The ordinance is intended to prohibit and, through detection, require the county to take actions to eliminate reported pollutants.
Deatrick said the document includes a process for complaints, identification of the source of an illicit discharge and a series of warnings and actual fines for violations. As an example, he mentioned a carwash that is discharging their “soapy, dirty water into the storm system” could be charged a fine if the problem is not fixed.
He suggested developing a system “for getting [the violator] to stop if they won’t” but “through this ramp up,” warnings should be enough.
“This should be successful so we will rarely have to go to the fines,” Deatrick said.
“It seems like we’re doing well with this MS4 … where do we stand with our MS4 permit?” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked, with Deatrick responding, “We’re in good shape.”
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked, “If this ordinance is for illicit discharge, aren’t these pollutants already illegal at a federal level going into stormwater systems? I don’t understand why, at a county level, we need to make an ordinance.”
“The idea is that we … lay out ground rules to identify where the pollution is coming from,” Deatrick said, adding, “MDE is very limited in staff and their intention is for us to pick up the weight.”
He noted the ordinance is “really supposed to tell us what we can do and what we cannot do,” regarding the management of illicit discharge into the stormwater system.
“Big Brother,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said before commissioners approved the request for a morning public hearing to initiate the adoption process of the ordinance.
The hearing is planned for June 9, and the department will come back to the commissioners on July 7 for a final decision, according to meeting documents.
