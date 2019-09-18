A St. Mary’s County man accused of robbing Subway restaurants in four jurisdictions, including Calvert, pleaded guilty in three cases Thursday in circuit court.
Otis Scorpio Williams, 35, of Lexington Park pleaded guilty before Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee to committing the three armed robberies that occurred in early 2018 — two in Dunkirk and one in Prince Frederick.
Two of the crimes occurred at the Dunkirk Subway on Jan. 14 and Feb. 7, 2018. The Prince Frederick holdup occurred at a Shell station on Feb. 6, 2018, police reports and court records stated.
On Aug. 30 this year, Williams entered guilty pleas in Charles County Circuit Court to armed robberies that occurred at a Subway in Waldorf.
Calvert County State’s Attorney Andrew Rappaport (R) last week stated that Williams was sentenced to 52 years in the division of corrections with all but 25 years suspended.
“The first 20 years are to be served without the possibility of parole,” Rappaport said.
Once Williams is released from prison, he will be on five years of supervised probation.
According to accounts documented by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau detectives in court papers, Williams’ mode of operation was similar in all three Calvert incidents, as he wore dark clothes and a face mask, and brandished a black handgun.
During the first Dunkirk robbery, the gunman confronted two minors, ages 15 and 16. “Both witnesses were noticeably scared, upset and emotional from the experience,” Detective Sarah Jernigan wrote in court documents.
According to Detective Justin Livingston, the gunman who robbed the Prince Frederick Shell station entered the store and confronted a female employee. Police conducted a search with K9 units with negative results immediately after the gunman fled the store.
Detective Ricardo Hawkins said in court documents the gunman in the second Dunkirk holdup confronted four witnesses — three customers and a restaurant employee. “He displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the [cash register] drawer,” Hawkins stated.
Video from a surveillance camera aided investigators in developing a description of the suspect’s vehicle. According to a Charles County Sheriff’s Office press release, “On Feb. 18, Pfc. J. Foster observed the suspect vehicle described in the robberies and conducted a traffic stop. The sole occupant of the vehicle [Williams] was taken into custody. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, and evidence from the robberies was recovered.”
“Calvert County investigators were able to use evidence derived from his Charles County arrest to establish he [Williams] committed the three Calvert County robberies,” Rappaport stated.
Williams also faces armed robbery charges in Anne Arundel County for the Jan. 29, 2018, armed robbery of a Subway restaurant on Route 4 in Lothian and similar holdups in Dahlgren, Va., on Jan. 6 and Feb. 10, 2018, court records and police reports stated.
Williams was represented by public defender Luke Woods and private attorney Jonathan L. Haskell at his Calvert County hearing.
Prosecution of the three armed robbery indictments handed down against Williams in Calvert was handled by assistant state’s attorneys Gary Michael Morgan Jr. and Timothy Joseph Maher.
