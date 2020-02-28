A group of St. Mary’s middle schoolers could miss out on their trip to Italy this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The COVID-19 disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, and has been spreading around the world ever since. Parents of the kids who planned to go to Italy received word last weekend from Karen Antonacio, who runs the nonprofit St. Mary’s Youth Cultural Exchange, that the trip was off, at least for now.
Antonacio, an academic dean at the Chesapeake Public Charter School, said the program partners with a school in Milan, Collegio San Carlo. St. Mary’s students, mostly seventh graders who attend the local charter school, spend time in Italy each winter or spring, while eighth graders from Italy visit and attend school in St. Mary’s each October through the exchange program.
Antonacio told The Enterprise she received a call from a Collegio San Carlo school official last weekend who told her things are not looking good in Milan. But Antonacio had not heard anything about the outbreak in Italy yet. That same weekend, news started to spread there were a few confirmed cases in the northern part of the country, where the sister school is located, and it jumped to more than 200 cases in a matter of days.
The total of confirmed cases in Italy was 374, as of Wednesday afternoon, with 12 deaths. The number of confirmed cases in the United States stood at 60 as of yesterday, including 42 brought here after an outbreak on a cruise ship docked off of Japan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week to expect it to spread in the United States.
This March, 38 St. Mary’s kids had planned to go to Italy, which cost families about $1,000 each, unless they received one of Antonacio’s scholarships.
She’s still trying to figure out if and when the trip can be rescheduled.
“I do not want to make any decision because no one knows what’s going to be happening,” she said. “The whole thing is a mess.”
Terry Prochnow, director of the public health preparedness and response division at the St. Mary’s County Health Department, said the CDC gives travel guidance to different countries as the situation changes.
She said in an email that as of Feb. 25, the CDC identified Iran, Japan and Italy on alert level two, “Which means they are experiencing sustained community transmission of COVID-19. Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel.”
The CDC said if traveling to Italy avoid contact with sick people, avoid touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands and to wash hands often.
Antonacio said she is trying to get back everyone’s money. “I guess right now the airline is not ready to refund our tickets and so I’m in the process of waiting patiently to see,” she said.
The options are to rebook or refund. “In this case we want to refund. My travel agency said they’re now rebooking to March 2 travel and so we were supposed to leave on March 10,” Antonacio said, adding that they foresee the rebooking date to be extended and that she’d rather get the money back and start the planning and booking over again.
Antonacio mentioned that some parents bought travel insurance, which will not be refunded.
“Maybe they’re doing the right thing by shutting down the school and the pub and stadium,” Antonacio said. “I would never risk anybody’s kid, you know, their lives, by going over there.”
Four students from St. Mary’s College of Maryland were also denied a trip this semester due to the virus, through an exchange program with Fudan University in Shanghai, China. The students’ schedules were adjusted and they are expected to still meet their course requirements.
“As we have seen over the last several weeks, the situation is evolving rapidly and travel guidance from the CDC will likely change. The travel advisories for specific countries may advance and new countries may be added to the travel health notices,” Prochnow said.
She later added no coronavirus cases have been found by any Marylanders and residents here have a greater chance getting the flu or other respiratory infections than getting the coronavirus.
It is believed most people infected with the vaccine-less virus will develop symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath and pneumonia, within two to 14 days after they were exposed, Prochnow said.
The University System of Maryland office released a statement saying officials at all 12 universities will monitor risks related to the virus outbreak “to ensure the continued health and safety of students, faculty, and staff on all USM campuses.”
