St. Mary's Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster noted that the number of COVID-19 cases continued declining in the county several weeks after a new high had been established.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the county's weekly case rate per 100,000 was down to 88.1 cases as of Nov. 17.
At the commissioners' Nov. 16 meeting, Brewster said the county was still technically in the "high" range, although noted that the CDC had changed the county's designation to "substantial." However, the federal agency uses duplicate infections, she said.
For the week ending Nov. 13, there were 15 cases per day per 100,000 people, she said. On Sept. 25, the county's high was 79.6 cases on average.
Hospitalizations also dropped, according to Brewster.
There have been 168 deaths of county residents related to COVID-19 since March 2020. Thirty of these deaths occurred from August to October this year, she said.
She noted that the United Kingdom and Germany are above the U.S. in the number of cases, but the U.S. is ahead of France, Germany and India, for example.
In regard to the latter, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said the numbers for India "seem incredibly low."
Brewster noted that India "had a large number of people infected during its Delta surge earlier this year.
"That was the first place we really saw Delta surging around the world," she said. She added that natural immunity from infection contributes some level of protection.
Vaccinations for the coronavirus are now available for 5-to-11-year olds. She noted a VaxFest is planned for Sunday, Nov. 21, at Great Mills High School for children ages 5 to 11, with shots indoors and activities outside. Registrations can be made on the county health department's website.
Colvin asked about reports of increased risk of heart inflammation among young people who get the shot. There is a slightly increased occurrence among those who receive the Pfizer or Moderna shots, she said, adding that adolescent and young adult males are at more risk. Increased risk tends to happen in the first week following the second shot, she said, adding there were 20 to 30 cases per million.
Inflammation among children due to vaccination is much milder than happens because of a coronavirus infection, she said, adding that most cases are resolved within three months.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked about herd immunity for the coronavirus. Use of the term "is just sort of fading away," he said.
"We haven't identified what percentage is needed" to reach herd immunity, Brewster said, noting that health officials initially thought that if 60% of the population got vaccinated, then herd immunity would be reached.
She said waning immunity — for both vaccinated and infected people — is one factor complicating the picture. Another is "more and more mutations" creating new strains, some of which are more contagious.
"I think we will get to the point where the virus is an endemic and not a pandemic," she said.
An endemic is a disease outbreak that is consistently present but limited to a particular region, according to Columbia University. This makes the disease spread and rates predictable.
In closing, Brewster thanked the commissioners for recently voting to renovate the former PNC Bank building in Lexington Park, which the county health department plans to use as a behavioral health center.
"Our entire county is a health professional shortage area for mental health," she said.