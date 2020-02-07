Four St. Mary’s College of Maryland students were denied their study abroad trip to China this semester because of the coronavirus.
They were participating in the college’s exchange program with Fudan University in Shanghai.
Mike Wick, provost of the college, said they’d rather be safe than sorry, adding that “the risk is too much.” He said students would still meet their course requirements and make sure they find seats in relevant classes on campus. The goal is to make it as painless as possible, Wick said.
“We’re going to make certain that this doesn’t delay them to graduation,” he said. “And the college is taking and covering required expenses we can’t get refunded.”
Wick initially told The Enterprise two students from Fudan arrived on campus this semester and was cleared after passing a precautionary Centers for Disease Control and Prevention checklist. In a follow-up interview, he clarified that he was mistakenly referred to students from a different semester. The exchange program did not place any students from Fudan at St. Mary’s College this term. However, a Fudan scholar is present at the college, but Wick said she arrived in August, long before the coronavirus outbreak was reported.
“China was one of the oldest international connections the college had. It’s unfortunate on so may levels,” Bill Roberts, professor of anthropology, said about the cancellation.
Roberts is involved with programs in West Africa. He recalled the Ebola outbreak in 2014. Students still went to Africa that year because there were no reports in Gambia, the country where the program took place.
“But there was certainly discussion whether they should go at that point in time,” he said.
The 2019 Novel coronavirus was first observed in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, the CDC reported. There were more than 28,000 confirmed cases in China as well as other countries, including the United States with 12 positive cases and at least 76 pending as of Thursday morning. The outbreak has killed close to 500 people around the world and a public health emergency was declared Jan. 30 by the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization.
There are no confirmed cases in Maryland. However, one person was investigated and cleared last week while another case is pending this week.
Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that are in common with animals like camels, cattle, cats and bats, according to the CDC website. It’s rare that the animal coronavirus infects people. The government suspended entry into the United States of foreign nationals who visited China within the past 14 days.
“Measures to detect this virus among those who are allowed entry into the United States (U.S. citizens, residents and family) who have been in China within 14 days also are being implemented,” the CDC website states.
Symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. The CDC reports symptoms can appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. No vaccine is available but the CDC recommended frequent 20 second hand washes, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with sick people, stay home when sick, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then dispose it and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Roberts said the college has study abroad and program study opportunities in several countries like Senegal, Australia, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, England, Ireland, Greece, Thailand, Peru, Belize, Central America and northern India. A new location they are looking to offer is Brazil.
