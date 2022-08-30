Health director speaks

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary's County's health officer, addresses the county commissioners on Aug. 30. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

It had been a few months, but St. Mary's County's Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster updated the county commissioners on COVID-19 during their Aug. 30 meeting.

She noted that spread of the coronavirus is currently "high" in the county, but the impact on hospitals is low. 

