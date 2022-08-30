It had been a few months, but St. Mary's County's Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster updated the county commissioners on COVID-19 during their Aug. 30 meeting.
She noted that spread of the coronavirus is currently "high" in the county, but the impact on hospitals is low.
Brewster recommended a "more effective mask," such as KN-95, be worn by those who work in the health care field or crowded, indoor facilities such as grocery stores, as well as by anyone who is of higher risk.
The health department is giving away KN-95 and KN-94 masks, the latter for elementary and middle school students, through county public libraries, she said.
Brewster noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Novavax vaccine on July 13, and it is available at the health department and some pharmacies. The shot uses a traditional vaccine platform and does not contain messenger RNA like the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Novavax is approved for those 12 and older.
It was grown in moths and uses an adjuvant, or immune booster, from the Chilean soap bark tree, according to Reuters. The tree is a rare evergreen that has been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In recent years, it has been used to make a vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine.
Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R) asked about booster shots. Brewster said boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available.
There have been 229 deaths from COVID-19 in St. Mary's County since the pandemic started in March 2020, she said.
Monkeypox case confirmed in county
Brewster also discussed the monkeypox outbreak. So far there have been more than 48,000 cases worldwide and 15 deaths.
"This is not a new virus," she said, noting that there have been a rising number of monkeypox cases over the past 20 years, including an outbreak in 2003.
One case has been identified in St. Mary's County along with 484 in Maryland, 414 in Washington, D.C., 302 in Virginia and 516 in Pennsylvania, she said.
Much of the current outbreak is occurring among certain social, sexual networks, Brewster said, specifically men who have sex with multiple men.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Aug. 12, 99% of the monkeypox cases in the U.S. occurred in men, 94% of whom reported recent male-to-male sexual or close intimate contact.
Brewster said the incubation period is five to 21 days. It usually starts with flu-like symptoms and later becomes a rash that can look like a pimple, for example. There are atypical symptoms in some cases.
"It's not as infectious as COVID," she said, noting that testing is available at the health department, emergency rooms and some doctor's offices.
Supplies of the Jynneos vaccine are "very, very, very limited" and being administered to those who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox. The Jynneos vaccine has also been used for smallpox, which Brewster said is a cousin to monkeypox.