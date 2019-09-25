Maryland has the fourth strongest gun laws in America, according to the Giffords Law Center, but gun control proponents say more needs to be done to curb gun violence.
In 2017, gun-related deaths in the state occurred at a rate of 12.3 people per capita, on par with the national rate that same year of 12 deaths by firearms per capita, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed.
In the wake of two Maryland mass shootings in 2018 that killed eight people, and on the heels of the Great Mills High School shooting that left two students, including the shooter, dead, advocacy groups are continuing to push for legislation to bolster the state’s gun laws. Former Great Mills student Jaxon O’Mara is helping lead that charge as president of the Maryland chapter of March for Our Lives.
That nonprofit is working with Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence on a number of legislative goals, but chiefly wants to see a stronger safe gun storage law, one that would penalize parents who don’t properly secure their firearms from unsupervised minors, and would raise the age of a minor legally allowed to use that gun from 16 to 18 years old.
“Currently in Maryland at age 16, your parents are allowed to give you access to a firearm — which is how the [17-year-old] Great Mills High School shooter got access to his firearm,” O’Mara said in an interview. “It was legal.”
In the 2019 session, O’Mara, as a member of Students to Prevent Gun Violence, advocated for the passage of bills that sought to change that law; neither a House or Senate version passed out of committee.
The bills would have prohibited parents from leaving loaded or unloaded firearms where a child younger than 18 could gain access, unless the firearm is locked or in a safe storage depository, with a maximum imprisonment term of two years.
Currently, a person may not store a firearm in a location where an unsupervised child would gain access, and violating the law is a misdemeanor, with those convicted liable for a fine of up to $1,000. Exemptions are also included for children 16 and younger if they are with an adult at least 18-years-old, or if the child has a certificate of firearm and hunter safety.
O’Mara said she learned the bills had stalled for too long “right before the one year anniversary of the shooting.”
“I felt really defeated,” said O’Mara, who was a friend to Jaelynn Wiley, the student targeted and killed by a classmate last year. But “it gave me a bit of hope, a bit of fire moving into this year.
“For us, it’s common sense legislation,” she said about the safe storage, or child access prevention, bills, which she noted would not contain the same precise language as the bills proposed last session. “I don’t feel like it’s that polarizing. … I think most people can agree that kids don’t need open access to firearms.”
On child access prevention, “We’re not only talking about unintentional shootings among children, which is horrific, we’re also talking about impulsive [suicide], which is very high among teenagers,” Liz Banach, director of the advocacy group Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence, said, adding that “the vast majority of suicides take place in rural areas.”
Banach said one of the nonprofit’s major successes was the passage of the Firearms Safety Act of 2013, which banned assault-style weapons, high-capacity magazines, and established the handgun-qualifying license. This past session was largely successful for the group, too — the General Assembly voted to abolish the handgun permit review board, and passed legislation enabling a study to trace the inflow of illegal guns to and within the state.
The group also chalked up wins opposing legislation that would have weakened state gun laws, Banach said, like a defeated proposed change to broaden the definition of self-defense as a reason to issue a concealed carry permit.
“It is we who are playing defense,” Mark Pennak, president of Maryland Shall Issue said, “against the very aggressive efforts promoted by gun control advocates to make the private ownership of firearms more and more difficult, expensive, and out of the hands of ordinary Marylanders.”
Pennak said Maryland Shall Issue, a nonprofit that seeks to protect second amendment rights in the state, has not “had a win in terms of promoting gun rights at all. … Our wins are wins that stop legislation that’s very poor,” like the group’s success in watering down language in a bill seeking to restrict the secondary sales of long guns, which Pennak maintains are not typically used to perpetrate gun violence.
In 2017, eight murders were confirmed to be committed in Maryland by rifle or shotgun, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. That data also shows firearms killed 370 people in the state that same year.
“The idea that an unloaded firearm has to be secure or you’re sending someone to jail is ludicrous,” Pennak said. He pointed to a 2008 U.S. Supreme Court case District of Columbia v. Heller, in which the court ruled that an individual has a right to possess firearms independent of militia service, and has a right to defend themselves within their homes, as guaranteed by the Second Amendment.
If the storage law is amended, “the only way you could possibly” guarantee a minor does not gain access is “to lock it up all the time … that takes away the right to self defense,” Pennak said. “We pointed that out last session.”
“I don’t want to have to sue but I will,” Pennak said if the law were to pass.
The storage law proposal is “very well intentioned,” Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s), president of the Southern Maryland Legislative Caucus, said, but “I don’t know if it really would save many lives.”
“The kid wanted to kill another human being — that’s the problem,” Morgan said. “I really think that’s where we need to be addressing our issues.”
Noting the uptick in gun violence in Baltimore city this year, Morgan said tougher measures need to be put on repeat offenders “that are perpetrating gun violence” instead of law-abiding citizens.
An amendment proposed by a House Republican to House Bill 786, which sought to further regulate long gun sales, would have classified the theft of a firearm as a felony, but did not pass this past session, even with some bipartisan support.
“I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to crack down on that,” Morgan said. “That’s something I think all reasonable people will agree with.”
“Over the last three years, the Maryland Republican House has put forth a firearms gun control bill that prevents the theft of a firearm from law-abiding citizens,” and makes that theft a “criminal penalty with a two-year mandatory jail sentence,” Morgan said. The minority party plans to push for that measure again this session, Morgan said.
“You need to have mandatory sentencing,” Morgan said. “The book should be thrown at these people and it’s not.”
According to the Annotated Code of Maryland, Pennak said an article imposing mandatory five-year minimums for repeat violent offenders is infrequently enforced by the state attorney general’s office.
“We have a lot of laws not being enforced,” he said. “And I wish they would be.”
On the safe storage bill, as with other legislation, Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) said, “the devil’s in the details.”
Clark said he’s “open to look at anything that comes forward. … We don’t want to see any of these horrendous things that are happening. If we can help to curtail them, I’m sure we’d wanna do it. But we also have to take into account individual rights.”
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) said the state’s current child access prevention law is “more than adequate” in addressing gun violence.
“I understand the Second Amendment,” Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) said. “I want guns in the hands of the right people at the right time. … Nobody wants a 7-year-old to have access to a loaded firearm. I don’t think that is unreasonable.”
“Communities throughout Maryland are suffering because of gun violence,” Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md. 5th) said in a prepared statement. “There are a number of proposals at the state-level in Maryland that are worth considering. In the House of Representatives, I’m focused on ensuring Congress takes meaningful, commonsense action to address gun violence. … The House has acted and passed a bill that 97% of Americans support. I continue to call on my colleagues in the Senate to bring H.R. 8 to the Senate floor now.”
That federal resolution, which has garnered bipartisan support in the wake of the shootings in Texas and Dayton, Ohio, would require background checks for private gun sales, and would address loopholes for certain gun sales.
“The time to support this, the time to do this isn’t on the backs of dead and injured folks,” Banach said. “It’s now, to prevent the next one.”