The St. Mary’s County commissioners tabled a proposed ordinance on Tuesday that would fine homeowners if underage drinking occurs in their home.
The ordinance, introduced by the St. Mary’s County Community Alcohol Coalition, would instate a civil fine for homeowners if underage drinking occurs in their homes. Although directed at parents, the citation could also potentially be issued to landlords if underage drinking occurs on their property, according to Chris Shea, the chair of the CAC, who spoke at the commissioners’ meeting last week. He said that the proposal would give police an “option” to issue a citation, rather than press criminal charges against homeowners.
A civil citation would also require a lower standard of burden of proof, according to County Attorney David Weiskopf.
“I want to table this, just so we can get more information,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said at Tuesday’s meeting. “I spoke to the sheriff this morning, and he neither opposes or supports it, however he is a big proponent of public education, and he also wants more community partners involved in this.”
O’Connor said that the process would need “at least a year.”
“I think there needs to be clarification on this of who is truly responsible,” Randy Guy (R), the commissioner president, said at the meeting. He said that a landlord renting to tenants could be held responsible for underage drinking on the property under the current proposal.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R), the only commissioner to vote against tabling the ordinance, said at the meeting that the body has to “deal with” the proposal now.
The St. Mary’s County Alcoholic Beverage Board tabled a decision to endorse the proposal earlier this month. At that meeting, board members also said that they needed more information to come to a decision.
“I want them to come back with something more firm,” board member David Willenborg said at the alcohol board meeting.
“I have no problem with you coming back once it’s more complete, once it’s gone through the county commissioners if it’s written up,” Kevin Hall, the chair of the alcohol board told Shea at the meeting. “You’re here every month. You can bring it back up to us every month if you have more.”
The county commissioners will have a joint session with state delegates next Tuesday to discuss other legislative proposals that the commissioners have approved.
Twitter: @DanEntNews