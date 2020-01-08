The county’s health department has been hard at work coming up with strategies to make St. Mary’s healthy and combat opioid and other substance-abuse issues, and is requesting an additional dollars for delayed renovations to its office in Leonardtown.
At Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting, the St. Mary’s County Health Department briefed commissioners on health topics of concern, agency updates and the county health improvement process.
Dr. Meena Brewster, the county’s health officer, led the presentation. She told commissioners that opioid related deaths are “trending similarly to last year” in the county, and have grown sharply since 2007. Non-opioid related deaths, caused by cocaine or alcohol, however, have decreased since 2017.
“We are coming up with strategies to target cocaine use as well,” Brewster said.
Opioid-related emergency department visits were at 288 among county residents, which is an “indicator of the epidemic,” she said. In addition, 70,903 opioid prescriptions were filled among county residents in November 2019. The county’s overall population hovers around 113,000.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked if the data included emergency department visits in other counties. Brewster replied that the data is not hospital specific, but rather focuses on county residents. She also mentioned that the number of prescriptions includes every prescription filled, not every person who is filling a prescription.
Colvin also inquired about data regarding the potency of the drugs being used.
“We are eager to get that information, but we do not have access to that at this time,” Brewster said.
“It’s frustrating in this day and age” that access to data is so delayed, Colvin said.
Brewster said the health department is also concerned about this issue but that there has been significant advances in data collection since the beginning of the opioid crisis, as there are new systems and better access to data.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked if staff members were tracking local pharmacies to figure out which areas need to be targeted.
The health officials told commissioners they are not mandated to retrieve this information, but they have reached out to several pharmacies, although they have had trouble connecting with some chain stores.
Brewster identified several causes contributing to the opioid epidemic including increased opioid prescribing and illicit supply, rise in heroin use, and the combination of cocaine and fentanyl. Measures of prevention recommended are stopping new cases of misuse, improved early identification and intervention, expanding access to services and enhancing data collection.
The health officer also provided commissioners with an update on three selected emerging local strategies to combat the crisis.
Adverse Childhood Experiences is a grant-funded program through the county’s department of social services. The Child Advocacy Center works to develop and facilitate community ACE coalitions, conduct community health assessments and strategic planning on the topic of ACE, and advance trauma-informed care delivery across public and private sectors.
The Strong Beginning’s program is funded by a two-year grant through CareFirst Maternal-Child Health funding initiative that focuses on women of reproductive age who may face issues related to substance use.
Intensive care is being provided as “babies are being born substance exposed,” Brewster said.
School-based behavioral health prevention and intervention services in high schools are becoming more common as well. According to Brewster, more than 300 students have been served since September.
She also specified tobacco and nicotine use in the county as an important issue. TheTobacco21 law, enacted on Oct. 1, prevents people under the age of 21 from purchasing nicotine products. Since Jan. 1, all county-owned properties, parks and buildings are tobacco free.
“The amount of nicotine exposure to young kids is getting significant” and is a challenge nationally, Brewster said.
“One in every five students have at least tried it,” making 21 a good age, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said.
“Vape-associated lung injury is occurring in all 50 states and D.C. and there have been deaths,” Brewster told commissioners.
Brewster said that “youth lung ambassadors” are being implemented in schools to help motivate their peers to not start, or to quit using nicotine products, a program currently piloting at Great Mills High School.
Renovations at the health department’s headquarters in Leonardtown, originally planned for 2022 at a cost of almost $6.6 million, have been pushed to 2024 and will now cost $11.4 million.
Several health department projects were discussed including the monitoring well expansion project, building improvement requests for clinical services such as medication, vaccine and equipment storage, laboratory space needs, expansion for intensive care coordination and clinical services and ventilation to support infectious disease control.
Commissioners asked health department staff how the flu season was going so far and Brewster replied that it is not too late to get vaccinated, mentioning that a vaccinated person often gets less sick than a non-vaccinated person.
