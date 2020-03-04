St. Mary’s department of public works and transportation asked the county commissioners Tuesday to submit a letter of intent to the Maryland Department of Transportation for a bicycle and pedestrian grant.
MDOT has announced the Bikeways Program is accepting letters of intent from local authorities that will be seeking funding for new bikeway projects along state roads in their communities.
John Deatrick, director of the department of public works and transportation, told commissioners at the meeting the consultant working on the corridor study of St. Andrew’s Church Road identified the need to install a side path along the Route 235 from Wildewood Parkway to FDR Boulevard.
Pedestrians are currently using the grassed area along the roadway to travel to businesses, he said, while bikes use the shoulder or travel on the white line.
A total of 20% of the project cost must be provided from the county as a match, but the grant amount and project cost is undetermined at this time.
“What we recommend is the commissioners sign this letter stating that we’re interested in joining in and getting funding for the project. Right now there is no commitment financially so that if they come back to us” and the county doesn’t feel ready, “we can drop out of it,” Deatrick said.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said he thinks the grant is a great idea, but expressed concerns with the “bandwidth” of sidewalk projects the county is already working on.
“We’ve heard there’s just not enough people to manage the projects we already have so while this is a great idea and it’s fantastic, do we have the bandwidth to commit to this … or is this something that we should take a pass on for now? … I just want to make sure that is being considered when we’re going after these projects,” he said.
Deatrick responded that’s a good point but “Buck Hewitt phase four, we are actually getting prices so hopefully in the next month” and he said the department is trying to get federal money for Pegg Road sidewalks in Lexington Park.
“There are things moving ahead and at this point I think we could take this potentially on,” he said.
The commissioners approved the pursuant of a MDOT Bikeway Grant for the design and construction of a side path along St. Andrew’s Church Road from Wildewood Parkway to FDR Boulevard.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews