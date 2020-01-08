The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office requested from county commissioners on Tuesday the approval to use grant funds for a new program to help with retention issues among its ranks.
On Aug. 27, commissioners approved a grant application for the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention Police Recruitment and Retention grant. The intent behind the application was that a comprehensive public educational program is needed to demonstrate the office’s commitment to the community and to recruiting efforts.
The program is tailored to educate through public service announcements, as well as advertising for vacant deputy sheriff and correctional officer positions.
Through this grant, the sheriff’s office requested funds to purchase signs, a portable pop-up display, and have a professional marketing firm produce recruiting materials suitable for social media, displays, interactive computers, radio and television spots, print media and in-theater screen ads.
On Dec. 19, the grant award documents were received, awarding three of the four priories for which the sheriff’s office applied. All were approved except for the request to purchase signs. The grant term runs through June 30, 2020.
The new, nonrecurring grant award is for $18,211 and there is no local match required.
Maj. Michael Merican of the sheriff’s office was in attendance to present the findings to commissioners.
“We are here today to finalize the presentation we discussed a few months ago … this is one step closer to help recruitment” and generate interest through advertising, job fairs and career days, Merican said.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) asked about current vacancies, and department staff responded that there are eight vacancies for deputies and 17 for correctional officers. Seven civilian positions are also open.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) inquired about the possibility to have trainees sign a contract to work in the county, to prevent trained employees from leaving to work in other counties.
Merican told commissioners that he doesn’t want to keep people who do not wish to stay.
He said retention is the main issue with county sheriff’s office employees, and things need to be done to keep people, such as providing them with break room space and an overall good working environment, adding “I think [the program] will help.”
“We are doing the best we can but it’s not easy,” Hewitt said.
“We need to recognize the fact that this is a national issue,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said Tuesday. O’Connor’s wife is a deputy with the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
In December, the commissioners voted 3-2 against giving deputies a mid-year pay raise, as requested by Sheriff Tim Cameron (R), for pay parity with nearby counties and Maryland State Police. O’Connor and Colvin voted for the pay increase.
Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the fiscal 2020 Police Recruitment and Retention grant award in the amount of $18,211, and the related budget amendment to establish budget authority in the grant project.
Commissioners also approved on Tuesday an amendment to the sheriff’s office retirement plan, granting a pop-up option as an optional form of benefit.
Under this option, the participant can elect a reduced benefit with a designated survivor scheduled to receive 50% or 100% of the participant’s benefit following his or her death.
However, if the designated survivor dies before the participant, the participant’s benefit “pops-up” to the single life annuity form of benefit. With the participant being charged for the actuarial value of this feature, there is no cost to the plan.
A public hearing regarding the issue was held on Dec. 10, but no comments were offered.
