The county’s department of human resources presented to the St. Mary’s commissioners the list of volunteers who are eligible for credits for a retirement benefits program at Tuesday’s meeting.
The St. Mary’s County Length of Service Award Program is a retirement program for members of the volunteer fire departments, rescue squads and the advanced life support unit. The program was originally established through a resolution in 1979 and has been amended several times since. The most recent changes were made in 2006 in which the monthly benefit was increased by $25 per month.
While the program provides benefits for certain qualified members, it also provides for a disability benefit and death benefit should an active volunteer become disabled or die while providing services.
Catherine Pratson, director of the county’s department of human resources, told the commissioners at the meeting volunteers earn one year of service credit by accumulating a minimum of 50 points per year. Points are earned for training, attending drills or meetings, responding to emergency calls, serving as an officer in a fire, rescue or advanced life support organization, collateral duties and military service.
Each year the board of directors of each institution involved certified a list of volunteers who have qualified for credit from the previous year. The LOSAP executive committee of the county fire board and rescue association reviews each list and then sends it to commissioners for approval.
For fiscal 2020, a little over $1 million was approved in the county’s emergency service tax fund for the LOSAP, currently serving 341 members.
The county aims to add $200,000 to LOSAP every year, based on affordability, according to Jeannett Cudmore, the chief financial advisor for the county.
The commissioners unanimously approved the eligibility lists of St. Mary’s County volunteer fire departments, rescue squads and advanced life support unit company members who qualify for the length-of-service awards program credit for 2019.
