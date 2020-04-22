Creek petition gets response from federal government

An undredged creek in Avenue got the attention of federal officials after St. Mary’s residents sent a petition of over 100 signatures.
The 60-foot-wide entrance channel of St. Patrick Creek is shallow and narrow, making it difficult for boats to come in and out. Channel markers with lights were placed to make navigation easier, but they were replaced by buoys that are unsteady and pushed around by the tide and wind late last year.
The creek hasn’t been dredged for over 35 years and the sediment at the bottom is causing boats to get stuck when motoring or sailing through.
After being told by the U.S. Coast Guard, engineers and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources that there was no money to fix the creek’s problems, members of Friends of St. Clement’s Bay collected 115 signatures for a petition and sent it to Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Andrew Perlstein, a legislative assistant to Cardin, emailed the members of Friends of St. Clement’s Bay in January with a response from the Coast Guard.
“The Coast Guard took necessary steps to mark an unstable channel where best water had moved outside of the fixed aids and communicated these actions to the public to allow awareness and planning prior to these changes. Another option for the local community is to establish private aids (PATON), which they would maintain, rather than to have federal aids, which was implemented in Neabsco Creek, Prince William County,” the response read.
County Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) passed along information in March from the county’s department of public works, which said Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources would conduct a bathymetric survey, to study the depth of the water in the creek for the corps of engineers. And, they will see what can be done about dredging.
Mark Rabush, an owner of Colton’s Point Marina, said another survey of the creek has been done since the petition and the Coast Guard put the markers back that were once replaced by buoys.
“It’s just a Band-Aid right now,” he said. Rabush said after the pandemic they should be able to move forward.
Liz Curtz, president of Friends of St. Clement’s Bay, said she appreciated getting responses and it gave her a good idea who the players are. But there is still a lot they still don’t know.
“I think the Army Corps needs to respond to the petition and come out with a clear statement for why they’re not doing the dredge,” she said.
Curtz said she isn’t sure what can be done at the county level. “Maybe the next step needs to be to send more letters.” she said. She later added that maintaining the waterfronts is a big part of the county’s heritage and the watermen need to be taken care of, too.
Fred Millhiser, board member of the St. Clement’s Bay group, said the channel needs to be dredged at some point. One of the governor’s orders amid the coronavirus outbreak was to dismiss recreational boating, but Millhiser said “commercial guys got to come and go to make a living.”
