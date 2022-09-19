The chairman speaks

Nick Cromwell gestures during the Sept. 14 St. Mary's County Administrative Charging Committee meeting. Cromwell was named the committee chair at the meeting.

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

It was a short meeting, but some business was done. 

St. Mary's County's Administrative Charging Committee met Sept. 14 for about nine minutes. 

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews