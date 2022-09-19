It was a short meeting, but some business was done.
St. Mary's County's Administrative Charging Committee met Sept. 14 for about nine minutes.
During the meeting, Nick Cromwell was named the committee chair by a vote of 5-0. He was the only person nominated.
The St. Mary's County commissioners earlier had named Cromwell the chair of the nine-member police accountability board.
Both boards were recently created after legislation passed the General Assembly last year, which also did away with the law enforcement officer's bill of rights.
Also during the Sept. 14 meeting, the charging committee passed its schedule for the remainder of the year. Future meeting dates are Oct. 26, Nov. 16 and Dec. 7.
The committee postponed approval of its bylaws until Oct. 26 since one member had not had time to read them, according to Cromwell.
Assistant County Attorney John Houser said the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission confirmed that it will host training sessions for the administrative charging committees from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties from Oct. 17-21.
Houser said the 40 hours of training is mandatory. It will be held at the College of Southern Maryland's Prince Frederick campus.
In other news, the St. Mary's County Police Accountability Board also met on Sept. 14. They received an overview of sheriff's office operations, along with information about the operation of the sheriff's office of professional responsibilities.
According to a board document, the police accountability board can forward complaints that it receives from the public to the sheriff's office of professional responsibilities. After researching the case, the office — which assesses both internal and external complaints — then forwards its file to the administrative charging committee, which decides whether or not to charge an officer.
If recommended by the charging committee for discipline, an officer can either accept the discipline from the sheriff or appeal to a trial board.
