In early unofficial returns, in the race for state delegate in House District 29B, incumbent Brian Crosby (D) looks to have won a squeaker with a 327-vote lead over former Republican delegate Deb Rey. The presumptive win by 3 percentage points would give Crosby a second four-year term.
"We worked our tails off for 18 months to make sure this would happen tonight," Crosby said of his team. "It's an incredible feeling."
In the race for state delegate in House District 29C, St. Mary's County Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) was way ahead of Democratic challenger Bill Bates with 65.8% in a district that represents parts of St. Mary's and Calvert counties. The winner will replace current Del. Jerry Clark (R).
Among the St. Mary's commissioners races, incumbents Eric Colvin (R) and Michael Hewitt (R) were leading in districts 1 and 2 with 65% and 68%, along with Republican nominee Scott Ostrow in District 4 who also had 65%. Mike Alderson (R) won a three-way GOP primary and had no opponent in District 3.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) was leading challenger Natalie Weech (D) with 73% of the vote. Weech suspended her campaign after she found out she didn't meet the five-year residency requirement. Independent write-in candidate Ronald E. Verbos also filed, but the total write-in votes in that race was 341 votes, or 1.1%, which was less than the percentage in some other races, including Alderson's seat and the sheriff and state's attorney positions, which each got over 2%.
In the District 1 school board seat previously held by Rita Weaver, Dorothy Andrews was leading Marsha L. Williams by 3,154 votes, 56% to 43%. Andrews had only a 1% lead over Williams in the three-person primary. Andrews lost the mail-in vote, but cleaned up on Election Day and in early voting.
Several other positions were on the ballot, but didn't have competition. These include state Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's), state Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's), District 3 school board member Karin Bailey, sheriff-elect Steve Hall, state's attorney-elect Jaymi Sterling (R), Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm, Treasurer Christy Kelly (R), Clerk of the Circuit Court Debbie Mills Burch (R), Register of Wills Phyllis A. Superior (R) and orphans' court judges Allie Babcock, Bill Mattingly and Michael R. White.