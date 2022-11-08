In early unofficial returns, in the race for state delegate in House District 29B, incumbent Brian Crosby (D) looks to have won a squeaker with a 327-vote lead over former Republican delegate Deb Rey. The presumptive win by 3 percentage points would give Crosby a second four-year term. 

"We worked our tails off for 18 months to make sure this would happen tonight," Crosby said of his team. "It's an incredible feeling." 

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews