A Philadelphia native is running again for state delegate in St. Mary's County.
Brian Crosby (D) filed for the House District 29B race on Dec. 3.
Crosby defeated Republican Deb Rey 53% to 46% in 2018, and it may be a rematch as Rey filed for the race on Jan. 25. Rey served one term after knocking off incumbent Democrat John Bohanan in 2014 by a little less than 1%.
After college, Crosby served five years of active duty in the Army as an infantry officer and five years in the National Guard.
He is a financial project manager at Webster Field in St. Inigoes. He owns a company and works as a subcontractor for the U.S. Navy.
If re-elected, Crosby said he wants to continue working on infrastructure, education, economic diversity and veterans issues, including using his vice chairmanship of the Economic Matters Committee. Crosby believes he is the only freshman legislator to be elected a committee vice chair.
He noted that he and freshman Sen. Jack Bailey (R-Calvert, St. Mary's) worked across the aisle to bring more than $230 million to St. Mary's County.
Crosby cited the $87 million SMART building at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California as the largest infusion of state funds since the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge in 1977. When adjusted for inflation in today's dollars, the state-funded $26 million portion of that project would be $119 million, he said.
Three bills that Crosby is working on this year include one that would allow military spouses with out-of-state health licenses to be licensed in Maryland, create $177 million in bonding for military installations in the state to use for local projects and mandating funding for the Route 5/Great Mills Road interchange, which is currently slated to start construction in the winter of 2025.
Crosby said he doesn't have any political heroes, but in general his hero is his father, Bill Crosby, a Philadelphia resident who is a grocery store executive for Safeway.
A Great Mills resident, Crosby and his wife, Annie, are expecting their first child in July.