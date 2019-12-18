St. Mary’s County residents came out last Thursday night to Del. Brian Crosby’s December town hall, where he introduced specific pieces of legislation that he plans to support during the upcoming year’s General Assembly session in Annapolis.
Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) presented sponsored bills, starting with the bill he is “most excited about,” the micro-business bill.
“If you do business with the state of Maryland … it typically takes 60 to 90 days to get paid … that invoice is filled out by an agency in about five days,” Crosby said.
“What we want to do is set up a working capital fund … which is just a corpus of money that says if the invoice is proper and the agency approves of it then if you are a business of 15 or less employees we are going to pay you in advance. When payment is finally issued, it goes back to replenishing the working capital fund and that will be an interest bearing account,” Crosby said, adding that this will help speed up the process for small businesses, including ones that are trying to do business with Historic St. Mary’s City and St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
“This will really be a pilot program for us to take it throughout the state,” he said.
Crosby also mentioned aquaculture water column leases, which he says is “still an extremely contentious bill,” that would grant waterfront property owners the ability to purchase a water column lease out to 150 feet from their property before a commercial enterprise can come in and purchase it to grow and harvest oysters.
“What we are finding is water column leases are getting purchased up, and then these commercial fisheries essentially are going in front of waterfront property owners’ docks where they are trying to get boats in and out, and additionally it just causes some frustration among people, and we are just trying to find a compromise there,” he said.
Other bills Crosby mentioned included a charitable immunity exemption which would, in instances of sexual abuse and sexual misconduct, remove the charitable immunity cap of $50,000 so aggressors cannot “hide behind a charity to have an organization promoting sexual misconduct,” and an indecent exposure penalty that would differentiate indecent exposure between an adult and a minor and would warrant a more severe penalty for the act.
“This is something that we’ve had a couple incidents here in the county and those individuals [who have exposed themselves to minors] were able to keep their clearances and jobs on base because of current law here,” Crosby said.
Two bond initiatives were also discussed, including $100,000 for the Chesapeake Public Charter School for expansion and $40,000 to Chancellor’s Point, in Historic St. Mary’s City, for a sailing center and expanded dock to be used by the St. Mary’s College sailing team.
“Those are the two major bond initiatives so we can bring something home to the county,” Crosby said.
After Crosby’s presentation, a short question-and-answer session was held where attendees had the opportunity to comment.
Jocelyn Copeland of Scotland told the delegate that she supported funding for Chancellor’s Point since it would provide a venue for competitions and bring more tourism into the county, which “brings revenue to gas stations, hotels and restaurants because families are coming with their kids to watch them in the competitions.”
Crosby said that St. Mary’s College wants to hold other regattas similar to the Governor’s Cup.
“St. Mary’s College is having an enrollment problem,” Collin Foster, a sophomore at the college, said. “One of the primary things that brings up enrollment is our athletics … sailing is our money maker in terms of bringing out-of-state students in, so having a stronger sailing facility for the college is super helpful to bring more students.”
“I want to thank you for supporting Lexington Park,” Troy Cowan of Lexington Park said before asking what role might the state might play in advocating for a youth community center in Lexington Park.
Crosby replied that “these services are critical, especially in Lexington Park,” as it keeps kids out of trouble. He offered grant writing and advocacy as things that could be done in support on the state side.
