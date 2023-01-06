Crosby hosts town hall

Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) hosted a town hall on Zoom and Facebook on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) plans to once again sponsor an in-district voting bill in the Maryland General Assembly. 

That announcement came during a virtual town hall that Crosby hosted on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. 


