Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) plans to once again sponsor an in-district voting bill in the Maryland General Assembly.
That announcement came during a virtual town hall that Crosby hosted on Thursday evening, Jan. 5.
Crosby sponsored such a measure two years ago. Since then, Charles County has agreed to in-district voting, he said. He noted that the only remaining counties that the bill would affect are St. Mary's, Calvert, Garrett and Queen Anne's.
"I think the overwhelming majority of the people in my camp want it. We're working on a coalition to get it through," he said. "It'll be a fight."
"The hiccup last time was Sen. President Bill Ferguson," a Democrat from Baltimore City, Crosby noted.
"This is not an easy lift," he said. "I'm not going to entertain putting any amendments on the bill."
In a recent joint meeting between the St. Mary's legislative delegation and county commissioners, Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's) said he got Crosby's previous bill amended to included school boards. That bill failed to pass the House.
On Jan. 5, Crosby called an argument that Morgan made at that meeting a "red herring." Morgan noted that Charles County's three delegates — Debra Davis, Edith Patterson and C.T. Wilson, all Democrats — are from the same district.
In response to a question about which of his bills he needs the most support on, Crosby said citizens could testify on the in-district voting bill. However, he said he will only get 72 hours advance notice of when a bill will be on the floor.
Crosby said he plans to try to procure $200,000 and $300,000 in bond initiatives for solar projects for the Ridge and Bay District volunteer fire departments.
Elon Musk is trying to get state funding to connect 2,500 families in need connected to Starlink, Crosby said. According to broadbandnow.com, Starlink is available in 33 states and is the third largest regional satellite provider in the U.S. by coverage area.
So far, Crosby said he has 10 bills that he plans to sponsor, and is looking at a couple of others. One would put Maryland on permanent daylight saving time, but only after all surrounding states agree. So far, only Delaware has done so, he said.
Crosby noted that Hawaii and Arizona are the only states currently that don't observe daylight saving time. They opted out of the federal Uniform Time Act in 1967 and 1968, respectively, according to Time.com. Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands also do not observe daylight saving time.
Another bill that Crosby plans to sponsor would make sex trafficking of adults a felony.
The General Assembly will convene its 90-day session on Jan. 11.
