The news that College of Southern Maryland officials have decided to delay a new building at their Leonardtown campus indefinitely was delivered to the St. Mary’s County commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The community college’s new president, Yolanda Wilson, started earlier this month. She replaced Maureen Murphy, who served in the post for 5½ years.
Wilson, a Prince George’s County native, noted that she’s the sixth president of the college, which has campuses in each of the three counties in Southern Maryland.
In December, St. Mary’s County Public Works and Transportation Director Jim Gotsch told the commissioners that the college planned to build a new conference center at its Leonardtown campus. The county would be responsible to fund 25% of it.
However, Wilson said those plans have been pushed back. She asked that “Building E” not be referred to as a conference center, noting that was from a master plan from 10 years ago.
In her remarks, Wilson, who recently moved to the area after living in North Carolina for over 20 years, said her husband served in the military but went back to college and got a two-year degree. He now works for the federal Social Security Administration, she said.
Wilson said she is looking forward to working with all county and community stakeholders to conduct a needs assessment to better understand community needs. Perhaps Building E will be reimagined, or there is no need for such a building since the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland opened its Smart Building last year in California.
“We’re building success together,” she said, and cited an African proverb. “If you want to go fast, you go alone. But if you want to go far, you go together.”
HVFD proposes tax rate increase
The commissioners approved a public hearing for 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 for a proposed fire rate tax increase from 4.4 to 5.6 cents per $100 of assessed property value to go to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.
Two fire department officials addressed the commissioners about the need for the increase, which would generate an additional $37 a year to the cost of the average home in the Sixth District.
Bill Rector, assistant fire chief, said personal protective equipment costs have increased 20% since 2020. And apparatus maintenance costs have gone up 31% over three years, he said, citing a couple of examples.
Property tax credit approved
The commissioners also approved a property tax credit of 25% over 10 years for 21899 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. The site is near the Comfort Inn and Suites, and AMC Lexington Park 6 theater is behind the building.
Paul Choporis said he plans to invest $830,000 to upgrade the Sign of the Whale liquor store in the small Cedar Point Shopping Center for the Paul Joseph Choporis Revocable Trust. The tax credit is worth $32,000, according to county staff.
Chris Kaselemis, the county’s economic development director, said the tax credit is the first one to be processed under a new program.
The commissioners’ next meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 a.m.