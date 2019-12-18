The St. Mary’s County commissioners on Tuesday approved a request by the College of Southern Maryland to unify the budget for all of its campuses, despite the fact that they are in three different counties.
The College of Southern Maryland was seeking endorsement from commissioners in all three Southern Maryland counties to have Code 16-610, which currently allows colleges to only expend county funds in the county providing those funds, amended by the legislature so the college could use its operating dollars more flexibly through a unified budget and have better predictability of funding.
CSM President Maureen Murphy, along with Shawn Coates and Lois DiNatale, Charles County members of the college’s board of trustees, gave a briefing to the Charles County commissioners on Nov. 19.
During that presentation, the three noted that amending this legislation will allow the college to “respond nimbly to students’ needs and will save money through efficiencies,” as 40% of CSM students attend two or more locations and another 40% take online classes.
According to an Oct. 23 letter from Calvert County attorney John Norris, addressed to the Calvert board of commissioners, Norris said “budget unification would allow CSM to use its funding more strategically in the fulfillment of its mission,” as the college “may only expend the county funds budgeted for it in the county providing those funds, with a few exceptions such as indirect costs.”
In addition, Norris said “parity of contribution to expenditure at any one campus is assured through CSM trustee oversight and a periodic reconciliation, as well as a memorandum of understanding.”
The budget forecasting proposal establishes a baseline for each county, which requires that “no county may budget less than it had for this year, fiscal year 2020, absent a catastrophic event,” the letter also noted.
The fiscal impact of this proposed legislation, according to Norris, is “no change except that a baseline is established that does not, today, exist in law.”
In terms of what will stay the same in CSM’s newly proposed legislation, the college will continue to make its annual budget request to each county for consideration by the commissioners in the budget process, which the county may approve, modify or deny any funding request above the maintenance of effort, just as it always has done, according to the Nov. 19 presentation.
At Tuesday’s meeting in Leonardtown, David Weiskopf, St. Mary’s commissioners’ attorney, told commissioners that as of Dec. 13, CSM provided an updated proposal which made a memorandum of understanding optional.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said he is concerned about this update, since the legislation itself requires an MOU.
“I don’t know how we can move forward without an MOU,” he said, explaining that he does not think that Charles County would go along with it.
Weiskopf told the St. Mary’s commissioners that Charles commissioners suggested all three counties pay their own percentage share, based on the number of students in each.
“All I see is contention between the three counties,” O’Connor said, suggesting that they either get rid of the MOU altogether or make it a requirement.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) told Weiskopf he thinks the “optional MOU gives us flexibility.”
O’Connor said with an optional MOU, the college will not get funding unless all counties agree.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) made a motion to amend the legislation to unify the budget with Hewitt seconding. O’Connor was the only commissioner to vote against.
Staff writer Johnathon Clinkscales contributed to this report.
