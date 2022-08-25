Angela Walters Small

Angela Walters Small

 College of Southern Maryland

After adding Hy-Flex classes for the benefit of unvaccinated students at their July 11 meeting, the College of Southern Maryland Board of Trustees voted on Aug. 19 to end the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for nearly all employees and students.

Angela Walters Small, the college’s communications director, said the vote was 5-0-1, including one abstention.

