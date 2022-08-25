After adding Hy-Flex classes for the benefit of unvaccinated students at their July 11 meeting, the College of Southern Maryland Board of Trustees voted on Aug. 19 to end the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for nearly all employees and students.
Angela Walters Small, the college’s communications director, said the vote was 5-0-1, including one abstention.
According to a press release, the trustees made their decision based on several factors. These included the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing new guidelines that loosened virus protocols and erased the distinction among people based on vaccination status.
The release notes that approximately 80% of the Southern Maryland population is vaccinated.
The change in policy went into effect immediately at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, Walters Small said in an email.
Vaccinations may still be required for students and employees who partner with health care facilities as part of their course work, or who are required to vaccinate per CSM’s clinical partners.
In addition, some student-athletes may be required to show proof of vaccination in other locations in order to compete.
“I am proud of the way CSM has cared for their communities and responded throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” board chair Shawn Coates said. “Protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty and students will always be our top priority and this institution has done an amazing job of following the science and being vigilant and agile in the face of this health crisis.”
The fall semester at CSM begins Aug. 31.
The Hy-Flex classes were added effective Aug. 1, and allowed students to attend in-person or virtually. Prior to that, unvaccinated students were not permitted to enroll in classes that met on site unless they had received a medical waiver. They could still enroll in web-based or real-time technology courses.
The release states that CSM will continue to monitor community risk levels and may require indoor masking when risk levels are high.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland has not announced any changes to its COVID-19 vaccination policy for students.
Gretchen Phillips, the college’s communications specialist, told Southern Maryland News that all staff and students are required to be up-to-date on vaccination and recommended boosters for which they are eligible, subject to medical and religious exemptions.