The College of Southern Maryland's Leonardtown campus aquatics and wellness center will soon be open for use to the general public.
The St. Mary's County commissioners approved a two-year lease agreement with the community college during an Aug. 31 meeting.
Although the county will pay zero in lease fees for 22 months, it will assume some responsibilities at the campus fitness center, including custodial services, pool operations and information technology. The college will continue to provide for heating, cooling, fuel oil, light bulbs, landscaping and snow removal.
Art Shepherd, the county's director of recreation and parks, said that department will open the facility on Monday, Sept. 13.
The facility — Building D on the campus at 22950 Hollywood Road — includes a six-lane lap pool, a therapy pool and a fitness room, among other amenities.
Various fees will be available for county and non-county residents, such as a daily pass and 12-punch, 24-punch, monthly, six-month and yearly passes.
A daily pass is $10 for county residents and $12.50 for non-county residents. Seniors will pay $7 or $8.50 per day, depending on county of residence.
A monthly pass is $65 for county residents and $81.25 for out-of-county residents.
"You've got a lot of people excited about this," Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said.
Shepherd said the county anticipates a loss of $43,970 in operations over the first year, but that it will eventually break even or become profitable.
Discussions between county and college staff began last October. "We started looking for community partners to enhance the number of users," said Bill L. Comey, the college's vice president of operations and planning.
CSM students and employees will receive access to the fitness room and open swimming at no cost, according to a board document.
The lease agreement can be renewed for an additional three years if both parties agree.