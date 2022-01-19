The Leonardtown Planning Commission on Jan. 18 approved a concept site plan for a Dairy Queen that would replace the town’s only car wash.
The commission also recommended a planned unit development for the Meadows at Town Run II, which would connect to phase 2 of Meadows at Town Run I by a walking path. The new development would be located off Route 245 near McIntosh Road.
The Dairy Queen case was continued from the commission’s Dec. 20 meeting in order to get information from the state highway administration and the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.
The SHA had no problem with traffic flow in town, and the fire department had no issue with the development, the town’s planning assistant Jada Stuckert said.
The concept site plan includes a 2,662-square-foot building that would replace the existing 3,125-square-foot car wash.
There were concerns about traffic in and out of the site, which is located at 22875 Washington St. at Route 5.
Donnie Burch, vice president of Burch Oil Co., said the project was given approval by the SHA due to a projected 29 vehicles an hour at the restaurant. The standard is no more than 30 vehicle an hour, which Burch called “a marvelous coincidence in our favor.”
With no apparent qualms from the two entities about traffic, commissioner Andrew Ponti noted that the town still has the ability to control the architecture of the new building.
Responding to a question from the commission about the impetus for a Dairy Queen, Burch — whose company also owns one in Charlotte Hall — said they want more family-friendly clientele than offered by the car wash.
Commissioner Laura Schultz noted that the estimated traffic at the restaurant is 75 to 80% drive-thru.
The motion to approve the concept site plan was passed 3-1 with Heather Earhart dissenting.
Meadows at Town Run II
In regard to the residential development, Stuckert noted that it includes the Wilkinson Farm that the town annexed in 2015.
The annexation set aside land for the town to build a water tower, she said.
A total of 917 units are allowed, but Stuckert said Quality Built Homes is only proposing 410. This includes 12 single-family units, 147 townhome units and 144 apartments.
Amenities would include a swimming pool, tennis court, gazebo, playground and recreational field.
Affordability was discussed, and Ponti said that is important.
“I live in a townhouse in Clark’s Rest,” he said, noting he purchased it six years ago. “If I didn’t buy then, I probably. wouldn’t be able to live in Leonardtown.”
“Higher density is what we’re looking at,” he said. “Not all of us work on base and make that much money,” he said, noting he works in tourism. “That’s why so many have left.”
The apartments will include four 36-unit buildings.
The recommendation, which still needs approval by the town council, passed 4-0.
Addition to McDonald’s
The commission unanimously approved architectural review for a 200-square-foot addition at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 40950 Merchants Lane.
Stuckert said the addition would add a second drive-thru window on the southwest side of the building. A new canopy and entry door would also be added.
A McDonald’s project spokesman said that the drive-thru at the business would likely only be closed for two days due to the project.
