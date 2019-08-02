An algae bloom in a Hays Beach inlet in Scotland turned up thousands of dead fish in the early weeks of July, plaguing neighboring residents with an offensive odor as the fish piled up and scavenger birds swarmed.
“It was very disconcerting. Our groundwater ties in with that open creek. It’s literally within 100 feet of that well,” Jocelyn Copeland, a Scotland resident, said Monday. “We were concerned that it was going to hurt our water that we drink.”
Copeland said she called the Chesapeake Bay environmental hotline number, and received a response “within 45 minutes. A biological expert called and gave really great feedback.”
Representatives from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Department of the Environment observed the conditions and tested the water, and determined the mass of fish deaths was caused by depleted oxygen levels, which fueled algae blooms after a sand bar built up and blocked fresh water from flowing in from the Chesapeake Bay.
“That’s what killed these fish. It was every fish — everything that was living in that water died. You could see all of it floating,” Copeland said. “The carp turned upside down, with their white bellies, looked like buoys on the water.”
“A sand barrier that periodically builds up where the two shallow creeks, Long Neck Creek and Deep Creek, discharge into Chesapeake Bay created conditions for the algae bloom and the crash in dissolved oxygen levels within the creek system,” Jay Apperson, deputy director of communications for the state environment department, said in an emailed response.
Apperson said MDE was first made aware of the problem more than a year ago, and that “the department advised the concerned citizens that they could dig out the blockage by hand to keep it open without any authorizations from MDE. Obviously that is not a permanent solution, nor is it practical.”
The bar builds up periodically, Apperson said. This time, the sand barrier blocked inflow of bay waters to the creeks for four months, “with virtually no exchange with bay water. Over 20,000 fish and crabs were killed,” Apperson wrote.
“Wherever the flow of the water goes, you’d see a big stack of them along the shoreline — two or three feet worth of dead fish on the surface,” Copeland recalled.
Now, the inlet of Long Neck Creek and Deep Creek is clear again. The conditions that had festered for several weeks are not there. “It has resolved, but it wasn’t through any of their efforts,” Copeland said about the state.
The state’s environmental stewards “really are smart people, they know their business. But what we weren’t happy with was … they did nothing to mitigate it or even tell us, ‘in these situations, we don’t mitigate it.’”
Copeland added that the state environment department had advised her that the water “is safe, and these things happen, and that it’ll deal with itself.”
Copeland said numerous attempts were made to contact the state after its initial report, both on her part and on the part of Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s), to find out how to alleviate the dead zone.
“They weren’t being responsive. … You think someone is going to return the call and email, especially one in writing from your delegate. As [Crosby is] a representative of the community, that was disconcerting,” Copeland said.
“It’s an embarrassment we can’t get a clear answer out of the administration to the people in that area that are concerned about the water quality, the health of the water and the economic potential of their land,” Crosby said, adding MDE had not responded to “several emails and at least 10 calls.”
Crosby had suggested in an email to MDE earlier this month to remove the sandbar to allow oxygenated water to flow in, and said he was advised MDE would respond. No action was subsequently taken, he said.
Apperson said on the phone “there was a response,” referencing the agency’s discussion with Scotland residents when the issue was initially brought to its attention a year ago.
“We talked to them about being able to unplug the plug, so to speak, without any authorization from MDE. We were responsive in that regard,” he said.
The state environment department advised the residents that it does not clean up fish kills.
“The primary safety concern in this event would be the presence of a toxic algae,” Apperson said in an email. “There was no toxic component to the algae bloom during this event.”
Copeland said a neighbor ultimately “went and dug a path for new water to get into the inlet,” and “that got enough flowing that I think it helped mitigate it, but it did take longer, obviously.”
“Since then, it has been healthy looking, it hasn’t been stinky. Everything seems to be growing as it normally would,” Copeland said.
Gregg Bortz, media relations manager at DNR, said in an emailed response Wednesday that the agency “didn’t handle the initial response, but at the request of MDE, our staff who work in restoration and resiliency did go down there last week to begin discussing and assessing potential opportunities for long-term solutions” to mitigate the conditions when a sandbar builds up there.
State representatives “did meet with at least one resident” last week, Bortz added. “Our staff is currently developing a report on their assessment, which will be coordinated with MDE.”
“We are working to develop some thoughts on how best to reduce the blockage and get a better tidal flush to the ponds,” Apperson said in an email. “More extensive actions to eliminate the plugging of the inlet could require a Wetland license.”
Anyone with information on fish kills or with other concerns on environmental matters involving the Chesapeake Bay or its tributaries should call the bay environmental hotline at 877-224-7229 and MDE will investigate as appropriate, Apperson said.
