The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission discussed updating decade-old county planning documents during a Monday night meeting.
Board member BJ Hall requested that the group readdress projects that have been skipped in the county’s comprehensive plan.
“Maybe we can highlight some priorities that need to be addressed,” he said.
Bill Hunt, director of the county’s department of land use and growth management, agreed that it is a very worthy discussion and the department looks forward to doing just that in a systematic fashion.
“Our current priority … is the St. Clement’s Shores Wastewater Treatment Plant. On that particular issue the county, the state, the health department and [the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission] are in joint agreement that a priority funding exception area should be established around the plant so that when it is expanded there will be rules for connection. To get to that point, the comprehensive plan has to be looked at and in some cases amended,” Hunt said, adding that “it will be good to look at the entire scope of the plan … and where [the county] is in respect to implementation.”
While the county water and sewer plan and comprehensive plan both include information and policies regarding sewer treatment, they must be consistent with each other and up to date to request a priority funding exception area, and they currently are not, according to Hunt.
He said, “When the department gets through some things, like St. Clement’s Shores, and the MPO projects that are about to come to conclusion, then our senior planner will be free to devote more of his time to the vision of the comprehensive plan, which comes after the census has been completed … starting now would be good.”
Joesph VanKirk, planning commission board member, said as a board, each member could put together a list of questions to give to Hunt for his staff to answer before they tackle the entire plan.
“We can go from there,” VanKirk said.
“We’ve done the comprehensive plan and we’ve done the master plan during my time here, the thing that we have not done … is the [zoning] ordinance and that’s what I hear the most complaints about,” board member Martin Siebert said.
Hunt told the board that the financial steps that are required by the county to make it possible for the department, with the agreement of the legal department, to enter into a contract with a consultant to start the ordinance is almost complete.
“As soon as I’m sure that everything is going to be in place, I’m going to send out an announcement to the surveyors, engineers, design professionals and the consultants … a public information notice” will go out and then the goal will be to hold five evening meetings that the public can attend. Suggestions will be considered and possibly worked into the plan, he said.
“What I’d like to see is Mr. Hunt and his team, because they get confronted everyday with the general problems that you and I don’t see … maybe your staff could assist us in bringing some things forward that they are seeing on a routine basis … that would speed up things,” board member Joseph St. Clair said.
So far, Hunt said, he has shown two presentations to the St. Mary’s County commissioners regarding components of the zoning ordinance that need to be addressed, and he can easily send those to the planning board, adding that the ordinance “is over 400 pages long, has been amended approximately 12 times since it was adopted in 2010,” and “there are numerous sections that are not consistent with one another … we need to adjust all of those things, it’s a very large task [and] staff has prepared a list that you can look at.”
“I have been interested in the northern end of the county where the pressure is really coming down. I’d like to see something in redoing that section of the comprehensive plan. Is there anything in the works for bringing that in?” St. Clair asked Hunt.
“No, there aren’t any expectations that we can do sub-area plans while we are doing the comprehensive plan … as far as taking a town center or village center and spending the time to do that … it probably isn’t going to be very efficient,” Hunt said, mentioning that a road study was proposed in that part of the county three years ago, but people did not want it.
“Priorities are given to us, they come from various places and they surface from time to time,” Hunt told the board.
The planning commission will prepare more of its own ideas and questions about the county comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance to discuss at the next meeting, before the Christmas holiday.
