An abundance of deer in St. Mary’s sometimes means the animals can get in the way of Patuxent River Naval Air Station runways during flight operations.
At Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting, the office of the county attorney requested the board’s authorization to send a letter granting permission and acceptance of the U.S. Department of the Navy’s deer management plan for Pax River and the Webster Field Annex in St. Inigoes.
The Department of the Navy has applied to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for a “deer cooperator” permit for the base after deer incursion on the runways during flight operations have become a safety concern. Four deer have been struck at the base in the last nine years, and although no deer have ever been struck at the Webster Field Annex, deer aircraft strikes are still a concern, according to meeting documents.
No aircrew or aircraft have been lost or totally destroyed at the base due to a deer strike, but there are other significant losses. Aircrafts are not only expensive to repair, but also cost in program and testing delays associated with aircraft down time.
The DNR permit application requires written permission from the county attorney or office of law acknowledging acceptance of the operational plan as proposed, to include specific language allowing the use of rifles in a shotgun-hunting county.
The letter would grant permission to use .243-, .270-, .300- and .308-caliber rifles, .22LR- and .223-caliber rifles, 12-gauge shotguns, as well as .22-caliber pistols during daytime and nighttime hours in furtherance of the permit.
David Weiskopf, county attorney, was at Tuesday’s meeting to make the request.
“I am here today seeking your permission to give my permission to the United States Department of the Navy to pursue a deer cooperator permit that they have requested from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources,” Weiskopf said. “As part of the permit process, DNR requires a letter from the county attorney’s office stating that one, we’ve reviewed the operational plan. Two, we’re OK with the types of rifles they are using, and three, we’re OK that they are hunting day or night.”
“People have reached out because they like to do hunting … and how can they get onto these federal facilities?” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked.
Weiskopf said that he wasn’t certain about that, but he does know the base allows hunters, although, “in terms of these cooperator permits, [the hunting] is actually” done by wildlife personnel.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) pointed out the base has “safety and security issues” and with “20,000 people on those bases” he is sure that there are “ample hunters” who can take care of the deer population.
The commissioners unanimously voted to authorize the county attorney to send the letter granting permission and acceptance of the deer management plan for the naval installations.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews