A local state delegate expressed concern over the lack of access to early voting centers in the southern end of St. Mary’s County, saying it amounted to voter suppression, after the county board of elections announced the centrally-located Hollywood firehouse as the only available location in St. Mary’s.
In a Sept. 13 letter addressed to the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections, Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) claimed he is “worried that certain populations of voters are not considered important” in the county, after the board opted not to add an early voting center during a September meeting.
“This decision will once again mean that most voters in my District [29B], the southern portion of our long, narrow county, will continue to face far greater challenges in accessing an early vote center than those living further up north,” he wrote, adding, the area has the “highest concentrations of both low-income voters and voters of color in the county.”
Pointing out the only early voting center in the county will be 14 miles from the geographic center of District 29B, “just north of Mattapany Road,” he said “for the poor and elderly, and those otherwise dependent on public transportation, polling place inaccessibility could be a major reason why many are unlikely to cast a ballot this year … the lack of easy access to voting for such populations … is blatant voter suppression.”
While in the letter he mentioned 35% of St. Mary’s County voters reside in his district, he recommended the board add a southern location for early voting, as well as provide additional ballot drop-off boxes in the southern portion of the county.
Crosby told Southern Maryland News last week while the elections board claimed the additional early voting centers would be “too costly,” he said more money is spent on the usual voter precincts. While Great Mills High School was listed as an early voting location on the county board of elections website at one point, he said it has since been removed.
He encouraged county residents to request mail-in ballots to mail or drop in a dropbox, and mentioned voters can reach out to his office with any questions.
“Reach out to elected officials who can make these changes,” he said.
Wendy Adkins, director of the county board of elections, said in an email that “Great Mills High School was a temporarily proposed second early voting center, but the school superintendent denied us use as an early voting site due to the students returning to school.”
Scott Smith, superintendent of St. Mary’s public schools, said, “as staff is working from GMHS and students are slated to return for the second marking period [by Nov. 2] it would not be possible for the school to be an early voting center.”
Karin Bailey, chair of the board, said although the decision to reject Great Mills High as an early voting center was not made by the school board members, it’s true “the school system cannot allow people in the building when school is in session.”
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said last week the use of the school was rejected “rightfully so” as staff members are trying to bring children back to the classrooms.
“We can’t just open up the school to hundreds, if not thousands of people for a week” during the pandemic, he said. “It would be irresponsible.”
O’Connor mentioned there is no funding or staffing available for additional early voting centers in the county this year, but said he supports early voting centers in the north, south and middle of the county and plans to advocate for just that next time.
Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) made a Facebook post in response to Crosby’s claim of voter suppression, and said he “finds the allegations of racism and local voter suppression false and irresponsible.”
Morgan mentioned in his post additional polling locations are not necessary but went on to say some locations in the northern part of the county are “more than twice the distance from the early voting location at the Hollywood firehouse than Great Mills,” and said if “special accommodations are going to be granted in D-29B, the same special considerations should be made for the residents of north St. Mary’s County.”
The delegate said on Monday the county has always had one early voting location, but if Crosby wants to add a location “in his backyard” it’d only be fair to add one in the north. Morgan said he sent a letter to the board of elections with just such a request.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) originally called for every usual polling location to be open for early voting and Election Day, but local officials struggled to get enough volunteer election judges to run in-person voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In turn, the governor approved the Maryland Board of Elections plan to offer 360 in-person voting centers across the state on Election Day. The voting centers, unlike voting precincts, can be used by any voter in a county. In St. Mary’s County, there are usually 28 polling locations with 36 different election precincts, according to Adkins.
Hogan continued to encourage Marylanders to vote by mail amidst the pandemic at his press conferences.
The St. Mary’s elections board announced seven voting centers and drop box locations have been approved for the election.
Locations available to vote on Nov. 3 include the Hollywood firehouse, Leonardtown High School, Great Mills High School, Margaret Brent Middle School, Spring Ridge Middle School, Lexington Park Elementary School and Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School, open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Early voting will be available only at the Hollywood firehouse from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
