A proposed House bill concerning electric companies and homebuilders sparked discussion among senators and delegates at the Southern Maryland delegation’s meeting in Annapolis on Friday.
Representatives from the Maryland Building Industry Association and Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative were in attendance to discuss a bill which would prohibit an electric company from requiring builders of some developments to install conduits required to extend the company’s distribution system to the development, at the builder’s expense.
Members of the building association told the delegation SMECO’s new policy regarding the single-family home conduits would come at a huge cost to many builders and developers.
Previously, the electric company would put in the required conduits or trench the property themselves, but the more recent policy passes that responsibility on to developers when dealing with certain tightly packed communities.
Doug Meeker, chair of the Charles County chapter of the building association, shared how the policy would specifically impact one of his own projects.
“Timber Ridge is a project of ours in Charles County,” he said. “The first phase of our project was designed under the previous policy with 53 lots, requiring 605 feet of conduit at a cost of $6,200. The second phase of the project is 31 lots. Under previous policy it would have required only 360 feet of conduit at a cost of about $3,200. Under the new SMECO policy … we are required to install 8,790 feet of conduit at a cost of $106,000.”
Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s), who said he submitted the bill a little later than he hoped, explained his reasoning behind the initiative that would take away the authority of electric companies from placing such policies.
“Buying a house has been really meaningful to me in my life … it’s part of the American dream and if you can’t afford that house, well then you have a real problem. We have a cost that’s getting pushed back on the builders on some existing lines that are out there from SMECO,” Morgan said. “It’s going to add a considerable amount of cost to home ownership.”
After talking to SMECO, Morgan said he understands that some neighborhoods are tightly packed, requiring extra conduits, and getting equipment in to do the work after a neighborhood has already been built is also a challenge.
“Legislation was created for single-family homes only, with a phase-out sunset period of five years so these guys don’t have to go through these dramatic increases that affect home ownership,” Morgan said, referring to the builders.
Once SMECO representatives had the floor, outgoing CEO Joe Slater told the delegation the company started the policy in 2016 and “notified the builders and had multiple meetings with them.”
Builders were still unhappy with the policy and submitted a complaint last summer.
The Maryland Public Service Commission “heard this complaint” from builders, Slater said, “and acted unanimously to dismiss the complaint … since then we have been trying to work with developers.”
SMECO spokesman Tom Dennison said in an interview this week that when requiring the developer to be responsible for the conduits in certain “urban style,” densely developed “housing divisions,” the process of installation is less labor-intensive, better protection will be provided for the cables and if something were to get damaged, it would be much easier to repair.
“This is not a blanket policy,” he told The Enterprise, although the electric cooperative currently has the authority to require this for all new residential homes.
“The policy is consistent with the companies’ requirements for townhouses and commercial developments and is necessary to protect the integrity to our infrastructure, ensure service reliability and better accommodate maintenance and outage restoration,” Dennison said.
“I’ve heard about this this week and this will significantly impact all of our counties,” Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) said.
“No one came to me to discuss this … how can anyone think this will get through the Senate if you don’t discuss it with the senators from the area?” he asked.
The senator called the move “ridiculous,” and disapproved of submitting a bill last minute, in the middle of the session, when it impacts an entire region and its utilities.
Ellis continued, “The cost always ends up in the pocket of the consumers, always, whether it’s through SMECO or the builders or passed through and personally, I’m here to protect my voters, my constituents … it needs to be vetted through all of us and it’s disrespectful” that it was not, in this case.
Morgan responded “he feels responsible” because he “put the legislation in,” but the builders made an appeal to the Maryland Public Service Commission, which ruled that the electric company could do this.
He addressed Ellis, saying, “The home builders brought this issue up at several meetings that I believe you were in attendance and we talked about it so this has been on the radar.”
Dennison said after the delegation meeting on Friday that SMECO and the developers had a meeting where they “started to come up with some middle ground” that will be articulated to Morgan before the hearing for House Bill 1207, which is scheduled for March 12 at 1 p.m. in Annapolis.
