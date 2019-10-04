The St. Mary’s County commissioners voted forward 18 of 22 legislative proposals to the county’s state delegation, asking them to aid in the advancement of the law changes during the Maryland General Assembly early next year.
Delegates Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s), Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) and Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s), as well as Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) joined the commissioners on Tuesday evening in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown to discuss the suggested law proposals for review.
The first county request under discussion was the decoupling of the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission’s debt from county government’s debt. With Matt Morgan asking the commissioners how decoupling the debt was fiscally responsible, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) was the first to comment.
“The county does a good job of managing finance responsibly,” said Todd Morgan, adding that if both the county and MetCom have major projects, then the commissioners would be forced into a corner.
“I see no reason why county commissioners can’t handle this responsibility,” Todd Morgan said.
“MetCom pays their debt, this county has never paid for MetCom’s debt. Why were they combined to start with? To get a bigger loan at a better price,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said.
The county would be responsible for MetCom’s debt if it defaults, which is “fiscally irresponsible, that’s just my opinion,” Matt Morgan said.
Three of the requests were bond initiatives: $812,000 for St. Mary’s County Health Department renovations; $350,000 to St. Clement’s Island Museum for renovations and expanded exhibits; and $118,150 for the St. Jerome’s Creek jetty study to pay the non-federal share of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers feasibility study to determine if new jetties will stop shoaling.
“These are all worthy projects. We would all like to see them get done but the point of bond initiatives is for the community to have access to the procurement process,” Matt Morgan said. It’s not designed for county budget but for the community members who otherwise would not have access to federal funds to go to the commissioners, he said, adding that there are exceptions to every rule and that any commissioner who wanted an extra push for any of the initiatives was welcome to make a case.
Matt Morgan also decided to group all three requests to adjust the St. Mary’s County Open Meetings Act together, commenting that he thinks that all of the bills are good and would increase transparency to the public, despite two of the three requests actually allowing more topics to be discussed within closed sessions.
Another request that seemed to pique interest among audience members was to raise St. Mary’s public accommodations tax from 5% to 7%.
“More people are visiting, causing more wear and tear on the county and this bill could be one way to make up for it,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) agreed, saying that there is a lot of travel happening, bringing people in that are using county roads and other amenities, and the county could collect revenue from outside people to make up for that.
A representative from the local tourism board said the bill could positively affect tourism and provide a tax relief among residents. Matt Morgan questioned the evidence behind this statement.
Lexington Park resident and former Republican delegate Deb Rey opposed the bill, saying that it would only make it more expensive for families and friends to visit here.
One employee from the St. Clement’s Island Museum was sure to express his support Tuesday for the museum’s bond initiative in front of the delegation and commissioners, assuring them that the museum really does need an update to be effective.
Several other proposed bills were discussed, including three public requests: establishing a fee for on-site consumption permits for the St. Mary’s liquor board; modifying the local budget process for the College of Southern Maryland; and altering the funding formula of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.
All 18 requests that were moved forward will next be discussed among the entire Southern Maryland delegation, according to Matt Morgan.
