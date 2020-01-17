The St. Mary’s County delegation convened last Friday to vote on their stance on a number of bill proposals that had been brought forth by the St. Mary’s County commissioners last October, voting in favor to advance just seven of the 18 proposed.
Delegates and the state senator representing St. Mary’s voted unanimously within a closed meeting Jan. 10 on all 18 bills proposed by the commissioners, according to Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s).
The four state representatives struck down the decoupling of the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission debt from the St. Mary’s commissioners’ county debt.
“I think it’s working the way it is,” Matt Morgan said in an interview this week, but noted that the delegation — made up of himself, Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s), Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) and Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) — are willing to look at limiting MetCom’s debt based on revenue rather than accessible base.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said in a phone interview he was “very disappointed” about the decision.
“The way the county and MetCom have worked has been successful, but a few years ago the delegates came up with their own formula,” thus combining the two debts “four or five years ago,” Todd Morgan said, mentioning that “MetCom has their own finances” and the delegates have shown they believe they are “better at managing” county finances than commissioners.
Three bond initiatives, including $812,320 for renovations at the St. Mary’s health department, $350,000 for a St. Clement’s Island Museum project and $118,150 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study, were also voted unfavorable by the group, since the point of bond initiatives is for the community to have access to the procurement process, according to Matt Morgan, who noted that the process “is not designed for county budget, but for the community members who otherwise would not have access to federal funds to go to the commissioners,” at the joint meeting in October. A bill that would increase the public accommodation tax from 5% to 7% was voted out, along with a bill for taxing vaping and electronic nicotine delivery systems, and another which would set a fee for an on-site consumption permit for a Class 1 distillery.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said he was disappointed about the delegates unfavorable stance on a bill that would allow St. Mary’s County animal control officers to wear body cameras to record their encounters and activities, a request that came from the department, but that he understands the delegation’s choice and supports its approach, which was based on the bill’s lack of development.
“A lot of bills go through” and commissioners push recommendations and the “delegation decides. I respect their decision,” he said.
A bill offering commercial property owners a tax reduction for real property was voted upon favorably, along with other proposals including one which would repeal a 2005 bill that provides installment loans for agricultural land preservation, one which would allow the county to designate emergency snow routes, one that would allow alternative funding for individual rescue squads in the county and one that would revise Chapter 113 in the public local laws of St. Mary’s.
Proposals including amending a bill that would allow flexibility in the College of Southern Maryland budget and altering the funding formula of the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland will be discussed among the Southern Maryland delegation at a later date.
The state representatives discussed three proposals from the commissioners related to the St. Mary’s County Open Meetings Act — to allow closed meetings for investment of public funds, legal advice and cybersecurity; to add the public library board, MetCom board and the housing authority to a list of public agencies that must abide by the act and to encourage the use of new technology; and to remove subcommittees from the definition of public agency.
The four state representatives decided to support the commissioners’ proposed changes to the open meetings act allowing closed meetings for investment of public funds, legal advice and cybersecurity, but voted against removing subcommittees from the definition of public agency, a move which would have allowed subcommittees to meet behind closed doors.
“Subcommittee meetings in Annapolis are open. A lot of the times subcommittees will get together and vote … understanding the why [of their decisions] is just as important,” Crosby said earlier this week.
The delegation also agreed to the addition of the library board, MetCom and the housing authority to the list of public agencies, a decision that the library agreed to as well, according to Crosby. Their business would now have to be conducted in open meetings, with all of the provisions that come with them, including proper meeting notifications.
The entire package proposed by commissioners will increase transparency overall, Matt Morgan said in a phone interview, mentioning that he believes most people will be happy with the decision.
The proposals the county’s delegation has decided to move forward with will now move toward full votes in the Maryland General Assembly.
