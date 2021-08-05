On July 1, most of Maryland’s coronavirus restrictions, including requirements for masks and capacity limitations on most indoor and outdoor activities, were rescinded due to improving COVID-19 metrics. Some of those improvements are proving to be short lived, though.
According to Maryland’s data provided on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, the daily positivity rate was merely 0.56%, and the seven day average at 0.57%, the lowest numbers seen during the entirety of the pandemic.
However, with declining vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, those numbers have begun shifting for the worse.
“We are in a race against time to increase vaccination coverage before new variants emerge.” Dr. Meena Brewster, health officer for St. Mary’s County, said.
While Maryland has 77.7% of it’s citizens with at least one dose as of Aug. 2., the counties in Southern Maryland have lagged behind other areas of the state.
Charles and St. Mary’s counties are ranked in the third percentile of vaccination rates with at least one dose, with 52.38% and 50.51% of their populations inoculated.
Calvert County is the only county in the area in the second percentile, sitting at nearly 57% with at least one dose.
The slowing vaccination rates have become a concern as the delta variant has led to a severe uptick in cases around the nation as well as locally.
Charles County’s case rate jumped from 0.96 cases per 100,000 people to 11.73 as of Aug. 2, an over 1,000% increase over the last month.
Calvert and St. Mary’s saw similar increases in case rates, with Calvert jumping from 0.15 to 8.03 per 100,000, and St. Mary’s jumping from 1.13 to 11.2 over the same time frame.
Dr. Laurence Polsky, Calvert County health officer, said there were two reasons that led to the delta variant becoming more infectious than previous illnesses.
“The amount of virus that’s produced when someone gets infected is much higher. ... The current estimate is 1,000-times higher, and this strain of virus attaches much more readily to the respiratory tract,” he said.
The increased infectivity has led to a surge of cases across the region.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker, which shows transmission rates by county, Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties are labeled as having substantial levels of COVID-19 transmission.
That has led to a reversal of mask policies by government agencies, schools and other entities in the region.
Naval Air Station Patuxent River announced in a press release last week that all personnel must return to mask-wearing.
“The action to require masks for all on station once again is not one we take lightly, but is in the interest of safety.” Capt. John Brabazon, NAS Patuxent River’s commanding officer, said. “The health of our personnel, our families, and our neighbors is paramount to all of us at Pax River.”
Two of the three school systems in the area have already reinstated mask policies before the start of the new school year.
Reactions to the return of mask policies in most schools has been met with some pushback from the community, particularly in Charles County, where a protest occurred Wednesday during a meet and greet for new Superintendent Maria Navarro at Thomas Stone High School.
Dr. Diane Abney, Charles health officer, said during a July 27 meeting of the Charles commissioners that while she understands people are tired of the masks, everyone needs to think of the potential of spreading the delta variant to others.
All three health officers agreed that vaccination was the best defense against COVID-19.
Brewster said St. Mary’s County would continue to provide science-based information related to vaccines and would continue to address concerns residents have about vaccinations.
“As we better understand the barriers to vaccination, we can deploy additional strategies to mitigate those barriers,” she said.
